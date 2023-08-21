Get a Rare Look at Kelly Clarkson's Stunning Outfits from Her Las Vegas Residency



Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency has been filled with unforgettable musical moments. Along with all of her hits and songs from her new album, Chemistry, she's filled her set lists with covers of Harry Styles and Katy Perry, and threw shade at her ex-husband with her own rendition of Gayle's hit "ABCDEFU." But as we've come to expect with the former Voice coach, her incredible fashion has made a serious impression too.

For most of her August 2 performance at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, Kelly went with a super glam look. She dressed in a low-cut black-and-silver sparkly gown with layers of necklaces and rings on almost every finger. She topped off the look with a messy high ponytail, black manicure, and dramatic eye makeup.

After a very candid and emotional concert that found Kelly walking through the crowd and sharing personal stories, she returned to the stage for a high-energy encore—complete with a wardrobe change. For her encore performance of "Stronger" and "Since U Been Gone," Kelly opted for a more playful look. She paired a peach vintage-style "Y'all" T-shirt from Junk Food Clothing with a tiered purple skirt (try this for a similar look) and a wide white belt as she sang her most famous hits.



We love both of these outfits on Kelly and can't wait to see what she wears for the rest of her residency performances!



