Rao’s Is Releasing New Products and It’s Not Sauce

You'll see three all-new items on shelves soon.

Rao's Homemade

Any home cook knows that Rao’s has one of the best pasta sauces on the market—even our Allrecipes Allstars pass the jarred sauce off as homemade. But, despite the fact that the beloved brand is known for its line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, and pestos, Rao’s actually sells much more than that.

You might have seen Rao’s pasta, frozen pizzas, frozen entrées, or jarred soups at the grocery store—and now, the brand is introducing a product that’s unlike anything else they sell. For the first time, Rao’s is branching out from its Italian roots and into the condiment space.

Rao’s is launching three all-new Made For Home Ketchup flavors.

Rao's Launches 3 New Ketchups

Rao's

The brand is releasing Roma Tomato Ketchup, Arrabbiata Ketchup, and Truffle Ketchup, which is flavored with olive oil. All three flavors are available at select Whole Foods locations nationwide, but they will be arriving at H-E-B, The Fresh Market, and more retailers soon. Each ketchup is available in a 12-ounce bottle for $5.49.

Rao’s Roma Tomato Ketchup is similar to many ketchups on the market—just made with premium Roma tomatoes. While its Truffle ketchup, which is made with Roma tomatoes and black truffles, and Arrabbiata ketchup, which is made with Roma tomatoes and crushed red pepper, are a little more exclusive.

Currently, you can purchase Truffle-flavored ketchup from a few retailers, but most are available at a much higher price. However, Rao’s Arrabbiata ketchup is the first of its kind on the market—and the spicy ketchup is the one we’re most excited to try, especially since we love the variety of Rao’s Arrabbiata sauces.

You might be wondering why is my favorite pasta sauce brand releasing ketchup? And you wouldn’t be the only one. But Rao’s says consumers are looking for more elevated flavors—and if anyone can give us delicious, premium products, it’s Rao’s.

As you may remember, Rao’s was recently bought out by Campbell’s. Campbell’s owns a few brands that specialize in Italian foods—like Prego and SpaghettiO’s—plus soup brands (obviously). What it doesn’t currently have are any condiment companies. So, introducing a new line of products from an already-beloved company could be a pretty great business plan.

How customers will respond to the new, premium-flavored ketchups remains to be seen. But, with Rao’s behind it, we can already guess they'll be high-quality and pretty tasty.

Read the original article on All Recipes.