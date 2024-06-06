New ranking puts Naperville among the top destinations in US for alfresco dining

Summer’s here, aka alfresco season.

Wondering where to have a balmy weather dining experience this year? Look no further than Naperville.

The city’s downtown was recently identified as one of the top 150 locations in the country for enjoying the simple pleasure of an outdoor meal by the website DatingAdvice.com.

Naperville came in at No. 135, making the list with two other Illinois spots: Chicago’s River North, which snagged the No. 26 spot, and the city of Galena’s Main Street came in at No. 144.

The list was decided through an online panel surveying 3,000 people across the country, DatingAdvice.com said in an online announcement of its 2024 rankings.

In naming downtown Naperville, the site lauded the area for its “charming walks and fine dining experiences,” noting that it is “perfect for a romantic evening out in one of Illinois’ most picturesque towns.”

Taking the top honor in this year’s alfresco accolades was Savannah, Georgia’s historic district. New Orleans’ French Quarter came in at second, followed by New York City’s West Village, Carmel-by-the-Sea along California’s Central Coast and downtown Charleston in South Carolina.

Naperville’s alfresco prestige is just another feather in the city’s cap, which often finds itself on quirky best-of lists. This year alone, Naperville has made the grade for being among the Top Destinations for a “White Picket Fence” lifestyle from DatingNews.com; and Best Cities for Naked Gardening from online platform LawnStarter.

