'Rammed earth'? Quonset hut? Here's a look at unusual stops on OKC-area Architecture Tour

From a "rammed earth" house in Jones, to a made-over classic mid-century modern home in Oklahoma City's Edgemere Heights, to a vintage Bricktown warehouse married to a 1940s Quonset hut, this year's OKC-area Architecture Tour features a particularly interesting collection of designs.

The 23rd-annual self-guided tour will be from noon to 5 p.m. April 13. It will feature two homes, two commercial office buildings, and two public buildings, organized by the 500-member American Institute of Architects Central Oklahoma Chapter. Architects will be at each stop to talk about their work.

Tickets are $10 on sale now at aiacoc.org. Tickets purchased the day of the tour at any tour stop will be $20.

Here are highlights about each stop on the tour.

Rammed earth: Galt Residence, 13101 N Midwest Blvd., Jones

"Discover the timeless beauty of sustainable architecture with a rammed earth house. Nestled within the serene landscape just south of Lake Arcadia, this eco-friendly dwelling seamlessly blends modern design with ancient building techniques.

"Crafted from locally sourced materials, the walls of this home are formed by compressing layers of earth to create a strong and energy-efficient structure. This house highlights the importance of handcrafted elements with the rich textures and earthy striations of rammed earth, enhanced on the interior by the natural light filtering through strategically placed windows."

Mid-century modern renovation: Templeton Residence, 4120 N Harvey Parkway, OKC

Owner: Mike and Dana Templeton

Renovation Architect: Dana Templeton, AIA

"Located in the eastern most portion of Edgemere Heights, the Templeton residence was built in 1966 and boasts 2,246 square feet of space. The stone exterior, hipped roof and slightly angled garage presents a strong mid-century modern feel. The floor plan has a large open space in the central part of the home, with two bedrooms, both with en-suite restrooms, at opposing ends of the house.

"Sliding doors, adjacent to each other, allow for an abundance of natural light to flood both the kitchen and the living/dining areas. A large wood panel wall, which hides a bar, storage and access to a three-season room, is the focal point of the living room along with the limestone fireplace with a black metal hood that boasts a distinct mid-century modern style. ..."

Boyett Petroleum-OKC Headquarters, 123 E Main St., OKC

"Boyett Petroleum’s new Oklahoma headquarters at 123 E Main joins a 1920s three-story brick warehouse to a 1940s Quonset hut. The brick building was severely damaged when new piers were driven for the new Walnut Bridge in the early 2000s and considered by most to be a lost cause.

"The Quonset hut is now transformed into a dramatic light-filled space that leads into the office building. A steel skeleton was built inside the 1920s warehouse to stabilize the structure and support a new glass penthouse. The basement was cleared ... and the dirt floor replaced with a new concrete floor to house the IT department. ..."

Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center, 909 Frederick Douglas Blvd., OKC

Owner: City of Oklahoma City

Architect: FSB Architects + Engineers

Contractor: W.L. McNatt & Co.

"The recent completion of this facility marks the first new recreation center for the City of Oklahoma City in over 50 years. FSB teamed with BRS Architects to plan and design this new multi-generational center that showcases a welcoming and inviting design while also integrating into the surrounding community.

"With high visibility off NE 10th Street, the building offers views and natural lighting throughout the interior, and the surrounding park received an upgrade with new walkways and overall landscape enhancement."

Metro Technology Centers Public Safety Academy, 4901 S Bryant Ave., OKC

"The Public Safety Academy, a 56,000-square-foot-facility, was launched by Metro Technology Centers to revolutionize public safety education. In partnership with Renaissance Architecture and Quad Construction, Metro Tech established an industry-standard institution for the training of various public safety professionals, including Peace Officers, EMSA personnel, 911 dispatchers, security experts, and mental health professionals.

"To ensure top-notch training, Metro Tech collaborated with Oklahoma County Law Enforcement, the Oklahoma City Fire Department, EMSA, and the Oklahoma 911 Management Authority. This $15.8 million facility, built as part of the 2019 Community Bond Initiative, highlights Metro Tech's unwavering commitment to excellence."

First United Bank of Moore, 420 SW 6, Moore

"Designed by Gensler, a global architecture firm, the building creates a welcoming space that supports the comfort and well-being of all occupants, all the while being sustainable and timeless. These design goals help the building embody one of First United Bank’s key values of serving the community.

"The two-story, 43,000-square-foot building is constructed using a glulam and cross-laminated timber structure with a stone and glass curtain wall building envelope. In keeping with the owner’s community focused programming, the building features an expansive banking lobby, business ofﬁces, lounge areas, two large conference spaces that will be available for both the bank staff and customers within the community, and a large storm shelter space. Outside, there are expansive balconies, a large plaza, and drive-thru banking lanes."

