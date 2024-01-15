Raising Cane's opening date set for Burlington County restaurant

BURLINGTON TWP. – The date is in: Raising Cane’s will officially open here on Jan. 17.

The Louisiana-based fast-food chain restaurant specializing in chicken fingers will open at 2329 Mount Holly Road (Route 541) at The Shops at the Crossings.

This will be the brand’s first ever restaurant in the state of New Jersey, with others planned in Marlton, Cherry Hill, Deptford and Glassboro.

This restaurant will bring more than 130 jobs to the Burlington area, the company said when confirming the opening date. The hours of operation will be Sunday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to midnight, and Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“We are so excited to bring our One Love – crave-able chicken finger meals – to the South Jersey area,” a Raising Cane’s spokesperson said in an email response earlier about the South Jersey spread. “We’ve seen so much enthusiasm for Cane’s in South Jersey already, and we can’t wait to officially become a part of the community!”

Raising Cane's in Burlington Township is the chain's first New Jersey location.

The parking lot was full and people were lined up outside of the Burlington Township location on Jan. 11, which was the original projected date for it to open. But it was a friends and family day for crew and not open to the general public.

What else is coming to former Burlington Center Mall location?

A Panera Bread and a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are also coming to The Crossings at the site of the former Burlington Center Mall. Discount Tire and Sleep Number will also be located at the retail portion of the old mall site.

Raising Cane's in Burlington Township along Route 541 officially opens on Jan. 17 and is the first New Jersey location in the chain.

The mall, built in 1982, closed in 2018 and was demolished in 2021 to make way for three warehouses with a combined 1.9 million square feet and more than 100,000 square feet of retail development, including shops, restaurants and planned medical offices across seven buildings.

The restaurants and retail will be located on the corner of Bromley Boulevard and Route 541, adjacent to the Towne Crossing shopping center, which includes a Target, Starbucks, Kohl’s, Home Depot and more.

The location sits near Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

Raising Cane's is shown in Burlington Township. The official opening date is Jan. 17.

