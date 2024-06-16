Rainbows shine as Manchester's Pride draws thousands for parade, festival

Jun. 16—Rainbows need clouds and light to exist; one to dissipate, the other to shine.

By midday Saturday, the rainbows of the 2024 Pride Parade and Festival saturated downtown Manchester on a nearly cloudless day.

Drawing more than 3,000 people and 150 vendors to Veterans Memorial Park, the celebration provided the visibility vital for the New Hampshire LGBTQIA+ community, participants said. LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual/aromantic/agender.

"Everything is changing," said Chuck Salerno, of the New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus. "If you look around, you see a lot of parents and allies who have come to the show. Things of this nature are helpful in so many ways. Even seeing the corporations out here who accept us. They recognize us as a group of people important to market to."

People feel safer and accepted the more their sexual orientation, gender identity and love is destigmatized, he said. And allyship grows.

"It's not just for the gays. It's for everybody," Salerno said.

When the NHGMC began 26 years ago, they couldn't even advertise as gay performers. Now, the NHGMC sings all over the state, offers a performing arts scholarship (visit nhgmc.com for more).

This year's event featured the first parade down Elm Street with more than 1,000 participating, said Alyssa Maston, the co-chair of the Manchester True Collaborative (manchestertrue.org), which ran the event for the second year in a row.

Rainbows were everywhere — temporary tattoos, flags, scrunchies, face paint, boas, leis, as well as bandanas on prideful pooches. Parents brought children in strollers, teens and in some cases, their adult kids.

"Have you ever seen a drag queen run?" asked one glammed-up parade participant, who was among a throng throwing candy, handing out swag, or rhythmically waving and opening accordion hand fans to accompany the music with a clap-like beat.

A "Leftist Marching Band" of seniors played "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" as onlookers in furry suits danced. The 45-minute procession also included a sighting of "Mr. World Bear."

Several local businesses also showed support, including Eversource, Fidelity, the Rotary Club, Grace Church of Manchester, Southern New Hampshire University and Hannaford.

"We're really excited to see so many businesses and organizations included," Maston said.

The presence of employee resource groups from companies and a vast roster of nonprofits such as Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG New Hampshire — pflagnh.org) that offer support to the LGBTQIA+ community was heartwarming, Maston said.

One such nonprofit, Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire (casanh.org) provides a voice for children and youth who have experienced abuse and neglect.

"Events like this help pull cultures together. People need to know they're not alone, especially children," said Michelle Gile, a CASA volunteer guardian ad litem from Hudson.

LGBTQIA+ teens are disproportionately affected by suicide, homelessness, physical and sexual abuse, drug and alcohol use, and limited access to health care and mental health counseling, according to the Naitonal Institues of Health.

"I wish I had support like this when I was younger," said Justina Lane of Tilton, who watched the parade with her child and husband. "Everyone deserves rights, acceptance and dignity. Too many people are marginalized."

"We're here to represent the community and as members and allies," said Tamara Clark, of the New Hampshire Roller Derby (nhrollerderby.com).

"It's a matter of outreach. We're allies and members of the community," said Nicole Giroux, another roller derby competitor.

Their nonprofit group welcomes competitors who identify as women, transgender, intersex, and/or gender expansive. Their mission is to empower, promote athleticism and give back to the community.

A Manchester mom and dad wore "Proud Mom" and "Proud Dad" T-shirts while watching the parade in front of the Thirsty Moose Taphouse.

Norma and Fred, who asked to exclude their last name for their daughter's safety, said they were excited for their daughter when she came out at 49 after years of her questioning her sexuality.

"It shouldn't be such a traumatic experience," Fred said. "We have to erase the stigma."

Both said they were thankful that Manchester is an accepting community, but there's still a major need for more safe spaces.