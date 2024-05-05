Rail Yards Market returns for 2024 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the city’s most popular farmer’s market is finally back for the summer!

The Rail Yards Market kicked things off at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the historic Rail Yards in Downtown Albuquerque.

Whether you’re wanting fresh produce, baked goods, knick-knacks or local food trucks, organizers said the weekly event is an “intersection of new mexican cuisine, art and culture.”

The market will take place every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It closes down for the season in October.

