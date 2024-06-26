Rail riders: Pedal through Oregon history, scenery at these 4 locations

Rail riding takes riders on an adventure along the tracks in places they have never seen before. There are now four rail riding locations across Oregon in Coquille, Joseph, Tillamook and Hood River.

Kim Melten and his wife brought a new way to enjoy the outdoors to Oregon more than 10 years ago. They coupled their love of bikes and the outdoors into an accessible activity: rail riding.

The concept took off. There are now four rail riding locations across Oregon in Coquille, Joseph, Tillamook and Hood River. The Coquille location is operating under a new name and ownership this year.

Rail riding uses pedal-powered seated bikes that glide along rail lines no longer in use. It's a way to preserve the railroads and provides an opportunity to enjoy areas never seen before.

“You are going where you were never able to go before, none of us have been on the railroad tracks except for the engineers and the railroaders,” Melten said. “And it’s a truly different feel than on a highway or on a trail.”

Pedaling along the rails gives you a chance to be closer to nature, at a slower pace than by car and faster than by foot, Melten said.

Can anyone rail ride?

If you can sit, you can rail ride. The bikes make participating accessible and are for all ages. The movement of the bike is powered by all people on the bike ­­­­splitting the physical workload between the riders.

While many rail riders are tourists, even a local could see something new on a rail bike and have fun on the rails, Melten said.

“At our first rail riders site in Joseph, we had a doctor there who road it seven times, so locals love it,” Melten said.

Ride the Coos Bay Rail Line in Coquille

The most recent rail riding news comes from the small town of Coquille in Southern Oregon, about 15 miles from the Oregon Coast. Joy Rails purchased Oregon Coast Railriders and has taken over operations. The experience will continue to run in a similar format with the same bikes and route.

The Joy Rails route is 13 miles round trip along a decommissioned section of the Coos Bay Rail Line. During this two-hour ride, you pedal through the Coquille Valley Wildlife Area and pass a wood processing mill and a log pond.

Joy Rails is $40 per person and four-seat cars are available. You can reserve a spot at joyrails.com/locations/coquille-oregon.

Rail riding uses specially designed "quadricycles" that glide along the railroad tracks. Bikes are powered by pedaling while sitting down.

Wallowa Union Railroad offers rail riding in Joseph

Rail riding in Oregon started with Joseph Branch Rail Riders, giving people a chance to experience Eastern Oregon on the tracks. Today, Joseph Branch provides six different riding options on the Wallowa Union Railroad.

There are two options to ride through the valley with views of the Wallowa Mountains. Rides offered are 6 miles for one hour or 12 miles for two hours. Both options are peaceful pedaling with electric-assist pedaling available. Other options include river trips winding along the Wallowa River through rock canyons ranging from 14 miles to 20 miles. These rides are typically three to four hours and have more of an incline, geared toward someone with an average fitness level.

Joseph Branch offers a golden hour evening pedal on select days throughout the summer. This unique experience gives you silhouette views of the Wallowas while pedaling through the dimly lit valley.

Rides start at $60 per person with the option of two- or four-person bikes. Find more details on each excursion and register prior to visiting at jbrailriders.com.

Rail ride at Twins Ranch in Tillamook

Twins Ranch in Tillamook, on the northern section of the coast, hosts two ride options in Bay City and Wheeler. Both trips follow the historic railroad along the coast. Views include the Nehalem River and bay, farmland, wildflowers, birds and more — a little bit of everything the coast range has to offer.

The Bay City trip is 12.6 miles through Bay City to Tillamook and back lasting two hours. The Wheeler trip is 9 miles, taking you south to Wheeler and back in about an hour.

Rides starting from both locations are $30 per seat in a four-person car. Schedule and booking information for Bay City and Wheeler trips can be found at twinsranchllc.com.

Biking the Mount Hood Railroad in Hood River

Pedal along the Mount Hood Railroad in Hood River for a unique and up-close view of the area’s vineyards and orchards on a two-person bike. This route follows the Hood River, crosses a bridge and passes a small waterfall during the two-hour, 11-mile ride. Mount Hood Railroad has battery-assisted motors on all bikes. Cell service disappears for a portion of the ride.

The cost per bike is $199 for over two hours. Registration can be found at mthoodrr.com/train-rides/railbikes/.

