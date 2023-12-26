What is RAGBRAI and when will the 51st edition route be announced?

The big reveal is just weeks away.

In a Jan. 27 celebration at the Iowa Events Center, the route for the 51st edition of RAGBRAI will be announced.

Here's what to know about RAGBRAI.

What does RAGBRAI stand for?

Riders roll out of Des Moines on Day 5 of RAGBRAI 50 on Thursday, July 27, 2023

The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

What is RAGBRAI?

RAGBRAI, which marked its 50th year in 2023, is the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. Every year in the last full week of July, it follows a seven-day, west-to-east route across Iowa, taking riders from on or near the banks of the Missouri River to the Mississippi. Traditional tire dips in the rivers mark the beginning and end of each ride.

The events division of Gannett, the parent company of the Des Moines Register, organizes and stages the ride. Average routes are about 470 miles long, and participants who register and pay a fee get perks that include daily luggage transport and ambulance assistance, if needed. They also can hitch a ride on a support-and-gear van, or "SAG wagon," if they can't complete a day's ride or just decide to take a break.

It's not a race, but a bicycle tour open to riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can ride the full week or just a day. The ride proceeds from town to town along the route, with each putting on its own festive reception for the riders, who at some points on the 50th anniversary ride numbered around 60,000.

Vendors along the route offer everything from lemonade and beer to pie and pork chops. Designated overnight towns accommodate the riders in campgrounds each night and stage a party and a concert.

Riders roll along Route 69 and Route 47 during RAGBRAI 50 on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tama County.

How did RAGBRAI start?

RAGBRAI evolved from an idea by a pair of Des Moines Register journalists, Donald Kaul and John Karras. Enthusiastic cyclists, they decided in 1973 to ride river-to-river across Iowa from Sioux City to Davenport and, at their editor's behest, invited readers along.

They and other Register journalists wrote daily stories and columns during the ride. The coverage was a hit with readers, especially the tale of retired Indianola farmer Clarence Pickard, 83, who, wearing his signature pith helmet, succeeded in pedaling every mile of the ride on a used women's bike he'd bought a few days before.

After the initial ride, with about 200 participants, RAGBRAI became an annual event, drawing thousands from nearly every state and as far away as Australia, Germany and Japan. It's now an Iowa institution and has inspired a number of imitators, including BRAG, the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia; BRAA, the Bicycle Ride Around Arkansas, Oregon's Best of the West; and Colorado's Ride the Rockies.

This ad ran in the Aug. 20, 1973, Des Moines Register ahead of Des Moines Register writers John Karras and Donald Kaul's "Great Six-Day Bike Trip," which would eventually be branded the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

When will the RAGBRAI route be announced?

The eight starting, ending and overnight towns will be announced on Jan. 27 at the Iowa Events Center. Tickets can are available at iowaeventscenter.com. Pass-through towns and the full route will be announced by mid-March. To register for RAGBRAI, go to RAGBRAI.com.

Where will it go in 2024?

That's a closely guarded secret until the Jan. 27 announcement, and the route is different every year. Many veteran riders expect a route that will start in Iowa's southwest because the last three have started in the north. The Des Moines Register will publish a story and map at desmoinesregister.com the minute the announcement is official.

