A Radiant Easter

Apr. 5—Saturday's sunshine accentuated the spring season as children gathered at Town Center Park for the inaugural Radiant Church's Egg Hunt.

Scott and Melissa Wright serve as pastors of the church. Scott said the church wanted to give back to the London community, and hosting a community-wide egg hunt was one way to do so.

Radiant Church was formerly known as Vineyard Church, which began in a small building on West 5th Street. The church then moved to Carnaby Square.

"Another church leased the building on 5th Street but their lease ran out and ours ran out. So we moved back to where we started," Scott Wright said.

Wright said the church wanted to bring in goodwill and emphasize the message of Jesus' resurrection for the Easter season.

"We wanted to reach out and let people know that Jesus loves them. The children especially need to know," he said. "What better way to bring them than have an egg hunt?"

With the church being located in the center of downtown, Wright said hosting the egg hunt was another way to be involved in the community.

"We love downtown London," he said. "I'm not from here but my wife is and we love it here. We want to see people thrive here."

The lawn at Town Center symbolized their involvement — hundreds and hundreds of brightly colored plastic eggs were scattered across the width of the area. The Easter Bunny, who had been greeting and posing for pictures with children and groups, stood in the middle of the lawn, anxiously awaiting the children to make their way to him as they collected eggs.

The local church group was joined by a group from a Radiant Church from Michigan, with several young adults traveling to spend the Easter weekend in London.

Ella, who served as spokesperson for the group, said the group was part of a ministry school.

"There are a lot of Radiant churches," she said. "This is actually part of a mission trip where we are visiting different churches."

She added that the group would attend the London church on Easter Sunday.

"We're going to be sharing our testimonies at the London church, then we're leaving to go to another Radiant Church," she added.

Wright said he hoped to extend the welcoming spirit to all those participating in Saturday's activities and invite them to attend Radiant Church service.

"We want people to know the real meaning of Easter," he said.