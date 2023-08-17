So, Rachel Leviss Isn't Returning For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11



After Rachel Leviss (formerly known as Raquel Leviss) was spotted running errands and keeping a low profile in Arizona last week, it's seemingly been confirmed that she will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules'eleventh season after all. An anonymous source tells Entertainment Tonight the reality star is putting her wellbeing first after she checked into a mental health facility for 100 days. This also checks out with last week's reports that Rachel was spending time with her family amid "not filming" the series.

"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," the insider revealed to ET. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

While Rachel hasn't been on set, she was going back and forth on negotiations for her contract with Bravo before allegedly departing from the show. She recently made an appearance on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, where she opened up about her name change, what it felt like to be a "punching bag" after the #Scandoval whirlwind of season 10, and the hurt she "brought to a lot of people."

Rachel also revealed that after she was thrown into the spotlight because of her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, she didn't earn any extra money from the network. Per TMZ and Variety, Rachel earned $350,000 for Vanderpump Rules' 10th season.

"I haven't seen a single penny," she told Bethenny. "It's not fair. And I feel like a toddler saying, 'It's not fair.' But it really isn't. And I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I've made on camera live on forever."

"And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, 'Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it's gonna be written for you,'" she continued, adding that she considered returning to the series to have more control over her narrative.

