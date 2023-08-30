'No more slipping': These top-selling rug grippers are on sale for under $1 a pop

What is it?

If you have hardwood or tile floors, you've probably slid around on your fair share of slippery area rugs. And if not you, your energetic kids and/or pets sure have! Area rugs are essential when it comes to giving your feet cushy landing pad, but having them move around — or worse, tripping you — all the time? Not fun. That's where these top-selling Rabenda Rug Grippers come in. They stick to the corners of your rugs to keep them in place, and best of all? They're down to under a buck a pop at Amazon (a 12-pack will set you back just $10!).

Why is it a good deal?

While you can't put a price on safety, we always appreciate an inexpensive problem-solver that'll come in handy on the daily. With thousands of five-star ratings to back them up, these rug grippers are sure to make life easier (with zero effort on anyone's part!), and we've only seen them dip slightly lower than their current price once this year. Plus, it's hard to pass up almost anything that's under $1 apiece!

Why do I need this?

They probably seem so simple that you're going, "Why didn't I think of that?" (So are we!) But sometimes the most basic products are the most useful — and these nonslip Rabenda Rug Grippers will certainly make a difference in your home. They're triangle-shaped to fit your rugs' corners, and they couldn't be easier to use. All you do is remove the double-sided adhesive covers, stick them onto your rugs and then press them to the floor so they'll really keep everything in place. Their main purpose might be preventing your rugs from sliding around, but they'll also keep those stubborn corners that like to curl up nice and flat!

"No more slipping!" exclaimed a content convert. "This product works really well to secure area rugs throughout my home. Not only do they keep the rugs from slipping out from under you, they also keep them where they belong and allow my Roomba to do its job more effectively. Great product!"

If you need to clean your rugs, the grippers can go right in the wash with them, and to keep their stickiness intact, you can wipe them with rubbing alcohol. They also won't leave any residue on your floor if you remove them! Just note that while they're great for use on hardwood, tile, concrete and marble floors, they're not as effective when used on rugs with fluff, rubber or jute backings, or on rugs placed over carpets.

All smiles and no slips — thanks, rug grippers!

What reviewers say:

Don't just take our word for it — over 13,000 Amazon customers swear by Rabenda Rug Grippers for making their homes neater and safer.

"My rugs were flying all around from my wild dogs and kids," shared a grateful parent. "I can’t believe how well this product works. My 5x7 rugs stay perfectly in place without moving at all. I will definitely be buying more of these for other rugs."

"As I've gotten older, throw rugs and the carpet stair treads present a huge tripping hazard," explained a relieved reviewer. "I got these rug grippers to anchor the rugs to the floor. They were easy to install and, so far, seem to be very effective. I only used two on opposite corners of each stair tread, and that is sufficient to keep them in place. The bamboo rug inside the front door no longer slides dangerously when I step on it ... I'm well pleased. These were a good — and safe! — addition in my home."

And yes — they're big-pooch-proof. "I have to use area rugs on my hardwood floors due to my dogs slipping on the floors," wrote a final fan. "I swear my grand dog, who is a 70-pound American bully, thinks the area rugs are slip-and-slides. These will hold those rugs secure to the floor and stop him in his tracks, even though he thought he was going for a ride. Highly recommend."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

