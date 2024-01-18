Rabanne Pre-Fall 2024

Joelle Diderich
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rabanne’s recent collaboration with H&M has introduced a new generation to the work of the Space Age designer who died last year at the age of 88.

“People who are 18 or 20, or even teenagers in fact, are discovering the brand and making videos on TikTok explaining who was Paco Rabanne,” marveled Julien Dossena, who has helmed the brand for a decade.

More from WWD

But it’s not just the house’s signature chainmail dresses that benefit from instant recognition. Dossena has established a number of solid codes himself, many of which were present both in the H&M line and his pre-fall collection.

His style can best be characterized as effortless sensuality. A case in point here: a thigh-grazing gold chainmail dress, as easy to slip on as a T-shirt, topped with a silver-lined khaki parka.

Among his bestsellers are jersey pieces in psychedelic prints. An off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a deep side slit was at once forgiving and sexy, while a dark floral version with cape sleeves channeled the bohemian allure of British designer Ossie Clark, another treasure ripe to be rediscovered by fashion neophytes.

Knitwear is a strong category for the label, with options ranging from a fringed high-collared coat with oversized metallic buttons to a ribbed gold lurex evening dress that sat open on the hip.

Midriff-baring tops were paired with checked wool pants or straight black wrap skirts trimmed with metallic studs. About those cargo shorts with slit seams? Dossena said he got the idea by watching kids on Place de la République, a gathering point for Paris skaters.

In fact, a lot of his inspiration comes from observing how his female friends dress. Sure, he can whip up a showstopper for the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, but Rabanne is no longer the domain of the “unwearable” plastic and metal dresses launched by its founder in 1966.

“We try to give wardrobe staples an interesting spin, but the idea is for women to make it their own,” Dossena said. With a growing sideline in jewelry and bags, this heritage brand is just getting started.

Launch Gallery: Rabanne Pre-Fall 2024

Best of WWD

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook and Instagram's algorithms facilitated child sexual harassment, state lawsuit claims

    An unredacted Meta internal presentation has revealed that the company's own employees recommended that 100,000 child users were harassed daily.

  • Instagram and Snapchat can use Samsung Galaxy S24's native camera features

    Samsung has integrated some of its native camera features into Instagram and Snapchat, in order to boost the quality of uploaded photos and videos.

  • Rodney Terry confronts UCF players, calls them 'classless' for Horns Down celebration

    The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.

  • What is Jerry Jones thinking? Mike McCarthy is safe with the Cowboys thanks to optimism and loyalty

    In keeping McCarthy as head coach, Jones chose to focus more on the trajectory of the regular season than the Cowboys' wild-card debacle.

  • Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire says he's studying to become a nurse

    Edwards-Helaire said he was motivated by his mother, a nurse, and his sister, who was born with muscular dystrophy.

  • International Battery Company powers up with $35M funding to bridge EV gap in India

    International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.

  • The power of federal agencies is under threat in key Supreme Court case

    Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.

  • Mike McCarthy, Bill Belichick & more head coach hiring cycle news | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.

  • Amazon's fur-lined snow boots are 'like wearing a blanket' — and they're down to $40 (that's 50% off!)

    These toasty kicks are insulated with wool-like fleece.

  • Land Moto accelerates its electric bike battery play with $3M infusion

    Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?