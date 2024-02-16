QVC's Presidents' Day sale is incredible — save big on Oprah's favorite jeans, Skechers, Ninja, Dyson and more
We even spotted Our Place pans for $100 a pop and an Isaac Mizrahi puffer for nearly 50% off as part of QVC's Presidents' Day deals.
We love a holiday weekend, especially when there are major sales to be found. Retail therapy is guilt-free at QVC's Presidents' Day sale where hundreds of products from our favorite brands are majorly marked down — we're talking Dyson, Ninja, Skechers, Keurig, Sunday Riley and more. To help you best shop QVC's Presidents' Day sale, we've hand-picked the top deals including Oprah's favorite jeans for nearly 50% off, the trendy Our Place pans for just $100 a pop and the Peter Thomas Roth gold face mask (made with real gold!) for only $60 (was $80).
You'll need to act fast at QVC's Presidents' Day sale because with prices this low, supplies will not last! If you're new to QVC you can score an extra $10 off your first order of $25 with code WELCOME24, or $20 off your first order of $40 with code HELLO20. Buying an item from the women's clothing section? Use code FASHION25 for $25 off your first fashion purchase. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC's Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in monthly installments.
Best QVC Presidents' Day clothing deals
Oprah loves NYDJ jeans and so do you, and now they're nearly 50% off in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. This fit-to-flatter style can be worn with sneakers and sweats, or glammed up for a night out on the town in a flowy blouse and heels. Trust us: This curve-hugging number has your name written all over it.
That time of year is approaching when we can start to throw off our sweaters and coats and slip into something a bit more ... carefree. Barefoot Deams' breezy cardi — now over 40% off — is just the thing to wear during in-between weather, and pair with jeans or leggings, or dress it up with a skirt and boots. Choose from six colors.
Relaxing never looked better with Muk Luk's three-piece lounge set, combining long pants with a cardigan and printed tee. Available in several colors and patterns, it's perfect for working from home, relaxing in front of the fireplace or going on a long car ride. At this price, you can snap up a few sets and mix and match to your heart's content.
Reversible to fit your moods, this puffer from Isaac Mizrahi is solid on one side for when you want to blend, and patterned on the other when you want to be noticed. It features pockets, quilted stitching and a relaxed fit. Available in four colors/patterns: Dark Navy (pictured), Dewberry Purple, Cream Vintage and Pitch Black.
Best QVC Presidents' Day beauty deals
Some are blessed with good genes, some have Sunday Riley Good Genes — the exfoliant that brings out your inner radiance. But don't just take our word for it: Drew Barrymore made her feelings for this Lactic Acid Treatment known on Instagram. “I’ve been using this product one to two times a week at night and love the results!" she raved. And so will you!
When we say "glow up" we mean it with this Peter Thomas Roth skin mask infused with 24K gold. It's the ultimate in home spa indulgence, and for only $60 it won't break the bank. Apply generously two to three times a week or as desired for 10 minutes a pop. The results? Firmer, smoother and more radiant skin that's worth its weight in gold.
Reveal that glowing complexion when you use Strivectin exfoliating pads. They're tough on dirt and oils but gentle on your skin. Use once in the morning and once at night for best results, meaning a visibly brighter you!
Never again hear, "You look tired" thanks to First Aid's top-quality retinol eye cream. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and gives you a healthy look around the eyes — you know, the part that people love to comment on. You'll look refreshed and rejuvenated even if you do need a cup of coffee.
Best Kohl's Presidents' Day accessories deals
No matter what you're looking for in a sneaker, Skechers always delivers. This supportive, slip-on pair comes in seven colors to match any season, plus its vapor-foam padding guarantees no painful break-in time. They're machine washable too.
These delicate earrings are the icing on the cake or the cherry on the sundae of your favorite outfit. Available in yellow, silver and rose, the gold is 14K and the silver is sterling. Round-cut simulated diamonds and a polished finish round out the look. Hair up or hair down, these hoops can't help but get noticed.
This Dooney & Bourke crossbody has Wexford leather, a flap closure and a tassel detail that exudes smart sophistication. It's available in blush, blue and natural at an unbelievable 40% off.
At the end of a long day, it's great to have something soothing to slip into and say, "Ahhhh. Vionic's got just the thing with their lineup of colorful adjustable sandals featuring jersey-cushioned lining, durable rubber outsole with (no slip!) textured tread, and built-in Vio-Motion Technology footbed with contoured arch support. That's one supportive sandal.
Fit your entire makeup drawer and then some in this stylish bag that comes in seven colors and patterns. The front pocket is perfect for brushes, the side ones for cleansers and creams, and inside there's room for multiple nail polishes, concealers, mascara, liner, foundation ... you name it. It also fits snugly on the handle of your rolling bag, so you can look your best at the gate!
Best QVC Presidents' Day kitchen deals
If you need coffee and counter space, have we got something for you — Keurig's Mini Plus, which makes the same cup-at-a-time eye opener you're used to, but it's only 4.5 inches wide! It also comes with a storage unit that fits up to nine pods and can fit in your coffee maker, freeing up even more room. Available in six colors including mint green, red and black.
Mix up to 9 dozen cookies, 4 loaves of bread or 7 pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. More ultimate machine than a mixer, KitchenAid's premium appliance boasts durable metal construction, 10 speeds and even a power hub for attachments. The glass bowl is microwave-, refrigerator-, and freezer-safe. It also comes with the famous Flex Edge beater, so you can cream the butter and sugar to that light and fluffy state. It's also available in 12 colors, including lavender, yellow and candy apple red.
Good-looking, well-designed and sturdy, Our Place's Always Pans tick all the boxes when it comes to home cooking. This set of two (and by two we mean two actual pans, not a pan and lid!) braises, sears, steams, strains, sautees, fries, boils, bakes, serves and roasts and looks good doing it. It also comes with two stainless steel steamer baskets and two beechwood spatulas that rest on the stay-cool handles. Now in six eye-catching colors, each pan is just $100 a pop — one of the best deals we've seen on this popular brand. Give one as a gift or keep both for yourself.
This meal-making dynamo has 15 cooking options, including air fry, air roast, bake, toast, and even separate settings for fresh pizza and frozen pizza. Taken together it saves you time, money and space. What's better? It's discounted over $100.
As long as you need a colander, why not get one that adds a pop of color to your kitchen? These unique folding baskets are great for rinsing fruit and vegetables, straining pasta — and just looking awesome. They come in packs of two and are available in seven color pairs.
Best QVC Presidents' Day home deals
One minute your home is too hot, the next it's too cold ... make it just right with this Dyson fan and heater that has a smart thermostat, sleek design, and multiple speed settings. You can even aim it at particular drafty or hot spots in your room. A handy LED display shows the airflow setting and the programmable timer puts it to sleep when not in use.
Available in four fun colors, Black + Decker's mighty surface sweeper sucks up the dirt and dust you had and didn't know you had, thanks to its three-brush swiveling head and lightweight design. Its dust bin holds 12 ounces of ick and it also picks up spills. You'll be floored!
This futuristic-looking tool is perfect for getting wrinkles out of tops and pants that were sitting in the dryer for days (we've all done it), or to bring with you on vacation or a long weekend. It takes only 15 seconds to heat up, is safe on most fabrics and, as a bonus, the steam kills 99% of bacteria. Use the combination steamer and iron horizontally or vertically.