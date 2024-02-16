QVC's Presidents' Day sale is incredible — save big on Oprah's favorite jeans, Skechers, Ninja, Dyson and more

We love a holiday weekend, especially when there are major sales to be found. Retail therapy is guilt-free at QVC's Presidents' Day sale where hundreds of products from our favorite brands are majorly marked down — we're talking Dyson, Ninja, Skechers, Keurig, Sunday Riley and more. To help you best shop QVC's Presidents' Day sale, we've hand-picked the top deals including Oprah's favorite jeans for nearly 50% off, the trendy Our Place pans for just $100 a pop and the Peter Thomas Roth gold face mask (made with real gold!) for only $60 (was $80).

You'll need to act fast at QVC's Presidents' Day sale because with prices this low, supplies will not last! If you're new to QVC you can score an extra $10 off your first order of $25 with code WELCOME24, or $20 off your first order of $40 with code HELLO20. Buying an item from the women's clothing section? Use code FASHION25 for $25 off your first fashion purchase. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC's Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in monthly installments.

Looking for even more deals? Don't forget to check out our roundup of all the best Presidents' Day sales — happy shopping!

Best QVC Presidents' Day clothing deals

QVC Barefoot Dreams Ribbed-Cuff Cardigan $84 $148 Save $64 That time of year is approaching when we can start to throw off our sweaters and coats and slip into something a bit more ... carefree. Barefoot Deams' breezy cardi — now over 40% off — is just the thing to wear during in-between weather, and pair with jeans or leggings, or dress it up with a skirt and boots. Choose from six colors. $84 at QVC

QVC Muk Luks Knit Lounge Set, 3-Piece $45 $82 Save $37 Relaxing never looked better with Muk Luk's three-piece lounge set, combining long pants with a cardigan and printed tee. Available in several colors and patterns, it's perfect for working from home, relaxing in front of the fireplace or going on a long car ride. At this price, you can snap up a few sets and mix and match to your heart's content. $45 at QVC

QVC Isaac Mizrahi Printed Reversible Puffer Jacket $66 $127 Save $61 Reversible to fit your moods, this puffer from Isaac Mizrahi is solid on one side for when you want to blend, and patterned on the other when you want to be noticed. It features pockets, quilted stitching and a relaxed fit. Available in four colors/patterns: Dark Navy (pictured), Dewberry Purple, Cream Vintage and Pitch Black. $66 at QVC

Best QVC Presidents' Day beauty deals

QVC Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size 24K Gold Mask $60 $85 Save $25 When we say "glow up" we mean it with this Peter Thomas Roth skin mask infused with 24K gold. It's the ultimate in home spa indulgence, and for only $60 it won't break the bank. Apply generously two to three times a week or as desired for 10 minutes a pop. The results? Firmer, smoother and more radiant skin that's worth its weight in gold. $60 at QVC

QVC StriVectin Daily Reveal Exfoliating Pads $32 $45 Save $13 Reveal that glowing complexion when you use Strivectin exfoliating pads. They're tough on dirt and oils but gentle on your skin. Use once in the morning and once at night for best results, meaning a visibly brighter you! $32 at QVC

QVC First Aid Beauty Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream $33 $44 Save $11 Never again hear, "You look tired" thanks to First Aid's top-quality retinol eye cream. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and gives you a healthy look around the eyes — you know, the part that people love to comment on. You'll look refreshed and rejuvenated even if you do need a cup of coffee. $33 at QVC

Best Kohl's Presidents' Day accessories deals

QVC Diamonique x Courtney Khondabi Huggie Hoops $46 $51 Save $5 These delicate earrings are the icing on the cake or the cherry on the sundae of your favorite outfit. Available in yellow, silver and rose, the gold is 14K and the silver is sterling. Round-cut simulated diamonds and a polished finish round out the look. Hair up or hair down, these hoops can't help but get noticed. $46 at QVC

QVC Vionic Adjustable Slide Sandals $72 $80 Save $8 At the end of a long day, it's great to have something soothing to slip into and say, "Ahhhh. Vionic's got just the thing with their lineup of colorful adjustable sandals featuring jersey-cushioned lining, durable rubber outsole with (no slip!) textured tread, and built-in Vio-Motion Technology footbed with contoured arch support. That's one supportive sandal. $72 at QVC

QVC Lug Cosmetic Case $40 $55 Save $15 Fit your entire makeup drawer and then some in this stylish bag that comes in seven colors and patterns. The front pocket is perfect for brushes, the side ones for cleansers and creams, and inside there's room for multiple nail polishes, concealers, mascara, liner, foundation ... you name it. It also fits snugly on the handle of your rolling bag, so you can look your best at the gate! $40 at QVC

Best QVC Presidents' Day kitchen deals

QVC Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker $60 $109 Save $49 If you need coffee and counter space, have we got something for you — Keurig's Mini Plus, which makes the same cup-at-a-time eye opener you're used to, but it's only 4.5 inches wide! It also comes with a storage unit that fits up to nine pods and can fit in your coffee maker, freeing up even more room. Available in six colors including mint green, red and black. $60 at QVC

QVC KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt Head Mixer $400 $459 Save $59 Mix up to 9 dozen cookies, 4 loaves of bread or 7 pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. More ultimate machine than a mixer, KitchenAid's premium appliance boasts durable metal construction, 10 speeds and even a power hub for attachments. The glass bowl is microwave-, refrigerator-, and freezer-safe. It also comes with the famous Flex Edge beater, so you can cream the butter and sugar to that light and fluffy state. It's also available in 12 colors, including lavender, yellow and candy apple red. $400 at QVC

QVC Our Place Ceramic Nonstick Always Pans 2.0, 2-Pack $200 $300 Save $100 Good-looking, well-designed and sturdy, Our Place's Always Pans tick all the boxes when it comes to home cooking. This set of two (and by two we mean two actual pans, not a pan and lid!) braises, sears, steams, strains, sautees, fries, boils, bakes, serves and roasts and looks good doing it. It also comes with two stainless steel steamer baskets and two beechwood spatulas that rest on the stay-cool handles. Now in six eye-catching colors, each pan is just $100 a pop — one of the best deals we've seen on this popular brand. Give one as a gift or keep both for yourself. $200 at QVC

QVC Kuhn Rikon Folding Colanders, 2-Pack $25 $31 Save $6 As long as you need a colander, why not get one that adds a pop of color to your kitchen? These unique folding baskets are great for rinsing fruit and vegetables, straining pasta — and just looking awesome. They come in packs of two and are available in seven color pairs. $25 at QVC

Best QVC Presidents' Day home deals

QVC Dyson Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater $320 $450 Save $130 One minute your home is too hot, the next it's too cold ... make it just right with this Dyson fan and heater that has a smart thermostat, sleek design, and multiple speed settings. You can even aim it at particular drafty or hot spots in your room. A handy LED display shows the airflow setting and the programmable timer puts it to sleep when not in use. $320 at QVC

QVC Black + Decker Cordless Multi-Surface Sweeper $40 $63 Save $23 Available in four fun colors, Black + Decker's mighty surface sweeper sucks up the dirt and dust you had and didn't know you had, thanks to its three-brush swiveling head and lightweight design. Its dust bin holds 12 ounces of ick and it also picks up spills. You'll be floored! $40 at QVC