Always had your eye on a Vitamix? Now's your chance to grab one with a $200 discount

Juice, blend, and frappe - all at huge savings. (Photo: QVC)

The Rolls Royce of blenders is Vitamix. Powerful, durable and multi-tasking (it even makes ice cream!), this is the dream blender for home users and professionals alike. This is a kitchen gadget that honestly helps you stick to your healthy resolutions — you can make creamy smoothies and silky soups in a fraction of the time your old blender takes.

Now's the perfect time to get your hands on one of these blenders, because of a mind-blowing deal we've discovered. Typically a Vitamix runs upwards of $500, and that’s for just your basic blender. But QVC just marked the Vitamix 7500 (bundles with a cookbook) down to $350 — that’s nearly $200 off the original price of $548 for this Vitamix combo package. But once January goes bye-bye, so does this price.

Blend your way back to health. (Photo: QVC)

This gizmo does so much more than just blend. It has 13 speeds, and that means lots of different blending functions. It can easily whip up smoothies, dips, frozen drinks, creamy soups, even homemade nut butters.

In addition to the 64-ounce BPA-free container and blending base, it comes with a vented lid with a removable plug, tamper, and their "Introduction to High-Performance Blending" book. QVC is sweetening the deal with the "Simply Smoothies" recipe book. With this combo, you can whip yourself up a tropical delight and pretend you're sitting on a secluded beach, rather than the sofa wrapped in an afghan. This book has 89 recipes, so you'll always have a creative way to get healthy. (We won't judge if you want to spike your smoothie.)

Fashionable colors to brighten your day. (Photo: QVC)

We love that this Vitamix comes in fabulous colors like lavender, emerald, and deep sea, so you can coordinate to your kitchen decor or just add that much needed pop of color to brighten your day. Staples like white, grey and black are also available. This Vitamix 7500 is a rare steal and they're selling out quickly at this price. Grab yours now for only $350 and save yourself a bundle. With their 7 year full machine warranty, you've got nothing to lose, except some of those holiday pounds.

$350 $548 at QVC

