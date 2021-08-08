QVC is celebrating a century of Vitamix with the lowest price on the internet!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cutting edge tech with a century of expertise (Photo: QVC)

What do Chanel No. 5, Charlie Chaplin's The Kid, Miss America and Vitamix all have in common? Well, aside from all still being icons of their fields, they all turned a hearty 100 this year! That's right, it was all the way back in 1921 when William Grover Barnard began traveling the country selling modern kitchen appliances. But while the company he founded has been innovating culinary equipment for a century, Barnard's innovations weren't limited to the kitchen. He, with his son, also pioneered an innovation that would soon appear in every American's living room as well, thanks to the television airwaves.

That's because in 1950, at the prodding of son Bill Barnard, William decided to try something different than the usual door-to-door visits. He found a way to make his sales pitch to hundreds of homes at once, by filming himself showcasing his product, and airing that film on the local TV station. Thus, the first-ever infomercial was born. Modern informercials, advertisements and stalwart home-shopping networks like QVC all owe a little bit of gratitude to William and Bill's forward thinking more than 70 years ago.

Well, today, QVC is saying thanks and celebrating 100 incredible years of Vitamix by offering a truly impressive sale. They're offering the lowest price anywhere on the internet for the Vitamix Pro Series 750, a full $200 off! That means you can score this powerful, ten-speed blender and a cookbook suite that could cost over $650 is purchased separately, all for a single price of just $400.

the Vitamix Pro Series 750 has 10 variable speeds and 5 pre-programmed settings (Photo: QVC)

With Vitamix, you know you're getting cutting edge technology, backed with a century of experience. The Vitamix Pro Series 750 sports a 2.2 peak horsepower motor that can operate at 10 variable speeds, and even has five pre-programmed settings: smoothie, frozen dessert, soup, puree, and self-clean. Whether you're looking to make a simple, healthy breakfast smoothie, or want to dice up an array of ingredients for an elaborate recipe without the arduous repetition of hand-chopping, the Vitamix Pro Series 750 is a crucial kitchen tool.

Story continues

QVC's is offering a collection of colors that can suit any kitchen, from the subtle Sandstone to the bold "Very Berry". Whatever your style, you'll get the same consistent quality from your Vitamix blender. In fact, Vitamix is so confident in their product, backed by a centenarian certainty, that they're offering a 7-year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty. That means, with QVC's celebratory deal, you can cook with calm confidence, knowing you have a machine that can do the work of 13 different appliances, and that it's backed with a 7 year warranty and reliable customer service from a company that's been serving the world's kitchens for a century, all for just $400.

So don't wait, because this deal is going fast, and there may not be a price this good again for another 100 years!

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.