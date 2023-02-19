QVC's Presidents' Day sale is crazy good —20+ top deals, including Oprah's fave jeans
If you're feeling a bit sluggish mid-winter, and you didn't somehow score a ski trip this weekend, we've got just what you need to feel better — retail therapy. And it's guilt-free over at QVC, because their Presidents' Day sales on all your favorite brands — Shark, Keurig, KitchenAid, Skechers and Tarte — are truly incredible. In fact, it's almost overwhelming. That's why we've done some site-wide curating to turn you on to a little bit of everything. Our picks make cleanup a snap, organization a breeze and your beauty routine easier than ever. Remember, if you see something, grab it — these Presidents' Day sales are sure to go fast!
NYDJ Higher Rise Margot Girlfriend Jeans$80$109Save $29
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream$71$89Save $18
Skechers GoWalk Classic Washable Slip-Ons$53$70Save $17
KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer$400$524Save $124
Shark 3-in-1 HydroVac XL Multi-Surface Cleaning System$262$300Save $38
Best Clothing Deals
NYDJ Higher Rise Margot Girlfriend Jeans
Oprah loves the brand and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette.
Best Beauty Deals
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
This cream is so simple to use: Just apply a pea-size amount to your hands, rub them together and then gently smooth it over your face, neck and chest in upward sweeping motions. "I’m 60 years old and I’ve used many face creams," reported one happy shopper. "This is the only one that has firmed my skin, smoothed out my wrinkles and repaired sun damage on my nose area. It's truly a miracle. I’m so happy I found this cream!"
Best Accessory Deals
Skechers GoWalk Classic Washable Slip-Ons
As their name implies, these Skechers are super easy to get on and off. They're washable too. "What a dream to wear," gushed an enthusiastic shopper. "Normally I wear sandals — I live in Florida, so I can get away with that. However, my aunt and mother-in-law both became obsessed with these Skechers, and I had to try them out. They're light, airy and a perfect comfortable fit right out of the box. My foot doesn't feel cramped and unable to breathe. I will be ordering more!”
Best Kitchen Deals
KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer
Choose from a handful of fun colors to match your kitchen — think blue velvet, contour silver, aqua sky, majestic yellow, matte white and silk pink. "I’ve used this every day since the week before Christmas to make cookies, breads and rolls and, of course, the creamiest and smoothest mashed potatoes ever," shared a five-star reviewer. "It has made my baking and cooking so much easier!"
Best Home Deals
Shark 3-in-1 HydroVac XL Multi-Surface Cleaning System
They'll be no more getting down on your hands and knees to vanquish those hard-to-erase mishaps with this Shark favorite. "I cannot stand dirt on our hardwood floors. Well, I purchased this vacuum and I am so in love with it," said one happy customer. "The vacuum sprays just the right amount of solution and water and leaves my floors looking beautiful and clean."
In true QVC fashion, you can spread out your payments with five Easy Pays to make these deals even more affordable. Plus, first-time QVC shoppers get an extra $10 off with code SURPRISE. Enjoy free standard shipping on many sale items, too, including all discounted electronics (some exclusions apply).
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.