We have received compensation to create this article, and receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

QVC's Presidents' Day sale is crazy good —20+ top deals, including Oprah's fave jeans

Rory Halperin
·3 min read
Vacuum, Oprah, and white jeans.
Enjoy a plethora of amazing deals during QVC's Presidents' Day sale (Photos: Getty Images; QVC)

If you're feeling a bit sluggish mid-winter, and you didn't somehow score a ski trip this weekend, we've got just what you need to feel better — retail therapy. And it's guilt-free over at QVC, because their Presidents' Day sales on all your favorite brands — Shark, Keurig, KitchenAid, Skechers and Tarte — are truly incredible. In fact, it's almost overwhelming. That's why we've done some site-wide curating to turn you on to a little bit of everything. Our picks make cleanup a snap, organization a breeze and your beauty routine easier than ever. Remember, if you see something, grab it — these Presidents' Day sales are sure to go fast!

  • NYDJ Higher Rise Margot Girlfriend Jeans

    $80$109Save $29
    See at QVC

  • Isaac Mizrahi Jacquard Zip-Up Jacket with Hood

    $32$70Save $38
    See at QVC

  • Cuddl Duds Fleecewear Bonded Sherpa Button-Front Shacket

    $31$50Save $19
    See at QVC

  • Denim & Co. Beach French Terry Hooded Cover-Up

    $28$55Save $26
    See at QVC

  • Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

    $71$89Save $18
    See at QVC

  • Tarte Shape Tape Complexion Discovery 4-Piece Kit

    $39$61Save $22
    See at QVC

  • Beeekman 1802 Vanilla Absolute Goat Milk Bliss 4-Piece Bundle

    $30$81Save $51
    See at QVC

  • Lancome Color Design Lipstick Set

    $30$43Save $13
    See at QVC

  • Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil Moisturizing Duo

    $54$66Save $12
    See at QVC

  • Skechers GoWalk Classic Washable Slip-Ons

    $53$70Save $17
    See at QVC

  • Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody

    $170$260Save $90
    See at QVC

  • Nuage Insulated Mittens with Faux Fur Detail

    $19$40Save $21
    See at QVC

  • Veronese 18K Gold-Clad 1-3/4" Round Hoop Earrings

    $49$83Save $34
    See at QVC

  • Floopi Women's Chloe Closed-Back Quilted Slipper

    $20$34Save $14
    See at QVC

  • KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

    $400$524Save $124
    See at QVC

  • Ninja 4-Qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack

    $90$119Save $29
    See at QVC

  • Staub Ceramics 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

    $50$90Save $40
    See at QVC

  • Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker with 24 K-Cups

    $90$110Save $20
    See at QVC

  • GreenPan Design Series 6-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

    $73$114Save $41
    See at QVC

  • Shark 3-in-1 HydroVac XL Multi-Surface Cleaning System

    $262$300Save $38
    See at QVC

  • Sorbus Storage Bench Chest Ottoman

    $55$83Save $28
    See at QVC

  • Dyson 3-in-1 Air Purifier Heater and Fan

    $400$499Save $99
    See at QVC

  • Honey-Can-Do Heavy-Duty Triple Laundry Sorter

    $79$113Save $34
    See at QVC

  • Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation with Solar Yard Sign & Panel

    $140$169Save $29
    See at QVC
Best Clothing Deals

QVC

NYDJ Higher Rise Margot Girlfriend Jeans

$80$109Save $29
With a flattering semi-fitted cut and a tapered leg, you'll wear these jeans through the spring and well into summer. They're perfect to elevate a classic T-shirt or complement a nicer blouse.
$80 at QVC

Oprah loves the brand and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette.

  • Isaac Mizrahi Jacquard Zip-Up Jacket with Hood

    $32$70Save $38
    See at QVC

  • Cuddl Duds Fleecewear Bonded Sherpa Button-Front Shacket

    $31$50Save $19
    See at QVC

  • Denim & Co. Beach French Terry Hooded Cover-Up

    $28$55Save $26
    See at QVC

Best Beauty Deals

QVC

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

$71$89Save $18
Celebs like Kate Hudson can't get enough of this collagen cream — it's packed with a blend of powerful ingredients to help you get the anti-aging results you're after.
$71 at QVC

This cream is so simple to use: Just apply a pea-size amount to your hands, rub them together and then gently smooth it over your face, neck and chest in upward sweeping motions. "I’m 60 years old and I’ve used many face creams," reported one happy shopper. "This is the only one that has firmed my skin, smoothed out my wrinkles and repaired sun damage on my nose area. It's truly a miracle. I’m so happy I found this cream!"

  • Tarte Shape Tape Complexion Discovery 4-Piece Kit

    $39$61Save $22
    See at QVC

  • Beeekman 1802 Vanilla Absolute Goat Milk Bliss 4-Piece Bundle

    $30$81Save $51
    See at QVC

  • Lancome Color Design Lipstick Set

    $30$43Save $13
    See at QVC

  • Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil Moisturizing Duo

    $54$66Save $12
    See at QVC

Best Accessory Deals

QVC

Skechers GoWalk Classic Washable Slip-Ons

$53$70Save $17
Along with their lace-free design, each pair of these lightweight shoes is constructed with Skechers' Goga Mat Technology insole. And we love the fun leopard prints!
$53 at QVC

As their name implies, these Skechers are super easy to get on and off. They're washable too. "What a dream to wear," gushed an enthusiastic shopper. "Normally I wear sandals — I live in Florida, so I can get away with that. However, my aunt and mother-in-law both became obsessed with these Skechers, and I had to try them out. They're light, airy and a perfect comfortable fit right out of the box. My foot doesn't feel cramped and unable to breathe. I will be ordering more!”

  • Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody

    $170$260Save $90
    See at QVC

  • Nuage Insulated Mittens with Faux Fur Detail

    $19$40Save $21
    See at QVC

  • Veronese 18K Gold-Clad 1-3/4" Round Hoop Earrings

    $49$83Save $34
    See at QVC

  • Floopi Women's Chloe Closed-Back Quilted Slipper

    $20$34Save $14
    See at QVC

Best Kitchen Deals

QVC

KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

$400$524Save $124
With a wide-mouth bowl, flexible beater, pouring shield, spiral dough hook, flat beater and wire whip, you'll be prepared to turn out any kind of treat.
$400 at QVC

Choose from a handful of fun colors to match your kitchen — think blue velvet, contour silver, aqua sky, majestic yellow, matte white and silk pink. "I’ve used this every day since the week before Christmas to make cookies, breads and rolls and, of course, the creamiest and smoothest mashed potatoes ever," shared a five-star reviewer. "It has made my baking and cooking so much easier!"

  • Ninja 4-Qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack

    $90$119Save $29
    See at QVC

  • Staub Ceramics 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

    $50$90Save $40
    See at QVC

  • Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker with 24 K-Cups

    $90$110Save $20
    See at QVC

  • GreenPan Design Series 6-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

    $73$114Save $41
    See at QVC

Best Home Deals

QVC

Shark 3-in-1 HydroVac XL Multi-Surface Cleaning System

$262$300Save $38
Vacuum and wet-mop simultaneously with this super-efficient vacuum. It's a wonder on sealed flooring like hardwood, tile, marble and laminate
$262 at QVC

They'll be no more getting down on your hands and knees to vanquish those hard-to-erase mishaps with this Shark favorite. "I cannot stand dirt on our hardwood floors. Well, I purchased this vacuum and I am so in love with it," said one happy customer. "The vacuum sprays just the right amount of solution and water and leaves my floors looking beautiful and clean."

  • Sorbus Storage Bench Chest Ottoman

    $55$83Save $28
    See at QVC

  • Dyson 3-in-1 Air Purifier Heater and Fan

    $400$499Save $99
    See at QVC

  • Honey-Can-Do Heavy-Duty Triple Laundry Sorter

    $79$113Save $34
    See at QVC

  • Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation with Solar Yard Sign & Panel

    $140$169Save $29
    See at QVC

In true QVC fashion, you can spread out your payments with five Easy Pays to make these deals even more affordable. Plus, first-time QVC shoppers get an extra $10 off with code SURPRISE. Enjoy free standard shipping on many sale items, too, including all discounted electronics (some exclusions apply).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

