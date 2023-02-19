QVC's Presidents' Day sale is crazy good —20+ top deals, including Oprah's fave jeans

Enjoy a plethora of amazing deals during QVC's Presidents' Day sale (Photos: Getty Images; QVC)

If you're feeling a bit sluggish mid-winter, and you didn't somehow score a ski trip this weekend, we've got just what you need to feel better — retail therapy. And it's guilt-free over at QVC, because their Presidents' Day sales on all your favorite brands — Shark, Keurig, KitchenAid, Skechers and Tarte — are truly incredible. In fact, it's almost overwhelming. That's why we've done some site-wide curating to turn you on to a little bit of everything. Our picks make cleanup a snap, organization a breeze and your beauty routine easier than ever. Remember, if you see something, grab it — these Presidents' Day sales are sure to go fast!

Best Clothing Deals

QVC NYDJ Higher Rise Margot Girlfriend Jeans $80 $109 Save $29 With a flattering semi-fitted cut and a tapered leg, you'll wear these jeans through the spring and well into summer. They're perfect to elevate a classic T-shirt or complement a nicer blouse. $80 at QVC

Oprah loves the brand and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette.

Isaac Mizrahi Jacquard Zip-Up Jacket with Hood $32 $70 Save $38 See at QVC

Cuddl Duds Fleecewear Bonded Sherpa Button-Front Shacket $31 $50 Save $19 See at QVC

Denim & Co. Beach French Terry Hooded Cover-Up $28 $55 Save $26 See at QVC

Best Beauty Deals

QVC Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream $71 $89 Save $18 Celebs like Kate Hudson can't get enough of this collagen cream — it's packed with a blend of powerful ingredients to help you get the anti-aging results you're after. $71 at QVC

This cream is so simple to use: Just apply a pea-size amount to your hands, rub them together and then gently smooth it over your face, neck and chest in upward sweeping motions. "I’m 60 years old and I’ve used many face creams," reported one happy shopper. "This is the only one that has firmed my skin, smoothed out my wrinkles and repaired sun damage on my nose area. It's truly a miracle. I’m so happy I found this cream!"

Tarte Shape Tape Complexion Discovery 4-Piece Kit $39 $61 Save $22 See at QVC

Beeekman 1802 Vanilla Absolute Goat Milk Bliss 4-Piece Bundle $30 $81 Save $51 See at QVC

Lancome Color Design Lipstick Set $30 $43 Save $13 See at QVC

Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil Moisturizing Duo $54 $66 Save $12 See at QVC

Best Accessory Deals

QVC Skechers GoWalk Classic Washable Slip-Ons $53 $70 Save $17 Along with their lace-free design, each pair of these lightweight shoes is constructed with Skechers' Goga Mat Technology insole. And we love the fun leopard prints! $53 at QVC

As their name implies, these Skechers are super easy to get on and off. They're washable too. "What a dream to wear," gushed an enthusiastic shopper. "Normally I wear sandals — I live in Florida, so I can get away with that. However, my aunt and mother-in-law both became obsessed with these Skechers, and I had to try them out. They're light, airy and a perfect comfortable fit right out of the box. My foot doesn't feel cramped and unable to breathe. I will be ordering more!”

Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody $170 $260 Save $90 See at QVC

Nuage Insulated Mittens with Faux Fur Detail $19 $40 Save $21 See at QVC

Veronese 18K Gold-Clad 1-3/4" Round Hoop Earrings $49 $83 Save $34 See at QVC

Floopi Women's Chloe Closed-Back Quilted Slipper $20 $34 Save $14 See at QVC

Best Kitchen Deals

Choose from a handful of fun colors to match your kitchen — think blue velvet, contour silver, aqua sky, majestic yellow, matte white and silk pink. "I’ve used this every day since the week before Christmas to make cookies, breads and rolls and, of course, the creamiest and smoothest mashed potatoes ever," shared a five-star reviewer. "It has made my baking and cooking so much easier!"

Ninja 4-Qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack $90 $119 Save $29 See at QVC

Staub Ceramics 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set $50 $90 Save $40 See at QVC

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker with 24 K-Cups $90 $110 Save $20 See at QVC

GreenPan Design Series 6-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set $73 $114 Save $41 See at QVC

Best Home Deals

They'll be no more getting down on your hands and knees to vanquish those hard-to-erase mishaps with this Shark favorite. "I cannot stand dirt on our hardwood floors. Well, I purchased this vacuum and I am so in love with it," said one happy customer. "The vacuum sprays just the right amount of solution and water and leaves my floors looking beautiful and clean."

Sorbus Storage Bench Chest Ottoman $55 $83 Save $28 See at QVC

Dyson 3-in-1 Air Purifier Heater and Fan $400 $499 Save $99 See at QVC

Honey-Can-Do Heavy-Duty Triple Laundry Sorter $79 $113 Save $34 See at QVC

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation with Solar Yard Sign & Panel $140 $169 Save $29 See at QVC

In true QVC fashion, you can spread out your payments with five Easy Pays to make these deals even more affordable. Plus, first-time QVC shoppers get an extra $10 off with code SURPRISE. Enjoy free standard shipping on many sale items, too, including all discounted electronics (some exclusions apply).

