Score Black Friday deals all weekend long with this nonstop holiday party

Black Friday is a few weeks away, but QVC is getting a jump start on the savings with their unique 49-hour sale starting at midnight on November 5. Plus, shoppers will enjoy an extra hour of this two-day sale thanks to Daylight Savings Time.

The weekend event will have content broadcast across all QVC channels, with celebrity appearances and sales galore. We've got a sneak peek of some of the best deals that are about to go live. Whether you're in the market for a new streaming device like the Roku Express or looking for a pasta attachment for your KitchenAid mixer, we've got you covered.

QVC Elemis Holiday Glowgetters Skincare Set with Travel Bag $66 $102 Save $36 These products offer clean, fresh skin that defies age. Use them as instructed and you'll be glowing in time for the holiday festivities. $66 at QVC

You're guaranteed to love the glow and radiance coming from this incredible skincare set by Elemis. This six-piece set includes a cleanser, an enzyme peel, resurfacing facial pads, a facial oil, a priming moisturizer and a travel bag. Combined, these products offer clean, fresh skin that defies age. Use them as instructed and you'll be glowing in time for the holiday festivities.

This advanced skincare system, boasting ingredients such as papaya and green tea, normally retails for $102. The entire set is yours for just $66 if you buy it while the sale is going on. It's the perfect gift for any beauty connoisseur on your list, but we won't blame you if you decide to keep it for yourself.

This nifty little device allows you to stream all of your favorite TV shows and movies to any 4K TV in unbelievable quality. Simply plug it into your TV with the included HDMI cord. Batteries are included for the remote control and the Roku puck is wall powered.

The best part of this version is that it's voice-controlled. So instead of typing in the name of a film you're searching for letter by painstaking letter, you can ask for help finding it. This device is usually $149.90 (when purchased separately), but through QVC's early Black Friday sales weekend, you can upgrade your home theater for under $100.

Rykä is a brand inspired by women and for women and it's the only performance footwear company in the world that’s dedicated to women. Since 1987, they’ve constructed shoes that offer narrower heels and wider forefoots than typical shoes. Of course, if your size doesn't fit, you can exchange your pair through QVC.

These ankle boots come in four different colors and each style has a removable sock lining and a molded Sport lite EVA Re-Zorb insert for maximum comfort. This style normally retails for $94 but will be on sale for $76. Grab a pair before the cold rushes in!

QVC Zakarian by Dash Safe Slice Upright Mandolin $30 $41 Save $11 Mandolins are notoriously dangerous but so good at what they do. This one lets you adjust the thickness of your slice depending on what you're making. $30 at QVC

You can have the best of both worlds with the Safe Slice Upright Mandolin. Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Dash teamed up in 2016 to create a line of game-changing kitchen products. You'll slice like a pro with this BPA-free, dishwasher-safe mandolin. The device includes a catch tray and cleaning brush.

If you've never used a mandolin, this is a great starter option to get you going. This veggie-prep device is $41 but will be on sale for $30 during QVC's major event.

No matter how you use your Cuddl Duds, you'll be sure to stay warm and cozy this winter. These leggings are made with stretch fleece to offer the best of both comfort and warmth. Each purchase comes with two pairs, and you can choose from a variety of holiday plaids and neutral colors.

Shopping for clothes online can be a risk, but QVC's liberal return policy allows you to exchange your purchase for a new color or size up to 30 days after receiving your package. Two pairs of these ultra-cozy bottoms normally go for $41, but they'll be on sale for just $33.

QVC Sprigs Multi-Mitt Gloves with Cell Phone Storage Pocket $24 $31 Save $7 Stay warm and keep your valuables handy with these stretch polyester and spandex fleece mittens. They feature non-slip grip dots on the palm for safe phone handling, and they are machine washable. $24 at QVC

Each mitten has a zippered pouch at the back which can hold the contents of your wallet plus a standard cell phone and set of car keys, so you can ditch the purse but still have all of your things at the ready and safe when you brave the storm.

These mittens come with a flip hood, so you can quickly switch from gloves to mittens so you can swipe on your phone or gain more dexterity. And they come in seven different colors, including a cute leopard pattern. They're normally $31, but you can get your pair for just $24 this weekend.

Dr. Smigel is known as the "father of aesthetic dentistry," and his whitening system is safe for everyday use at home. This four-piece kit includes toothpaste, an accelerator, a pre-rinse and a whitening bolt. They're each made with Dr. Smigel's proprietary ingredient calprox to give you a super smile for those holiday photos.

You'll start by rinsing with the pre-rinse followed by brushing with the toothpaste and accelerator. Then apply the Bolt whitener on and in between teeth with the applicator brush. The entire kit normally costs $72, but you can get it for just $50. Start today and watch how bright those pearly whites get.

QVC KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment $169 $220 Save $51 Upgrade your go-to kitchen tool with this nifty pasta attachment that includes the pasta press, a dough pusher, a cleaning tool, a storage case and six interchangeable discs to make six types of pasta. $169 at QVC

If you have a KitchenAid mixer then you're likely already a huge fan of this high-performance kitchen appliance. It's versatile, stylish and durable, which explains why it's become a mainstay for home cooks and bakers everywhere. The next way to upgrade your setup is with some attachments. And perhaps one of the most popular attachments is the gourmet pasta press. It attaches right to the head of your mixer so you can prep everything from fusilli to rigatoni in seconds,

The set normally costs $219, but you can get everything for just $169 and start your very own at-home Italian restaurant this winter.

Olivier Baussan founded L'Occitane, more than 30 years ago in Haute-Provence, France. His products use essential oils and natural ingredients indigenous to the area such as lavender, lemon verbena and olive oil.

With this set, you can wash up in the shower with the shower gel. Once you're rinsed and dry, you can lock in the moisture and the fragrance with the corresponding hand cream. This set comes in three different fragrances: rose, shea and almond. It makes the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone looking for a spa-like experience at home.

Each crisp apple is dipped in creamy caramel before it's rolled in a variety of toppings including sprinkles and chocolate chips. Each box is packaged in festive wrap for the holidays and includes five apples.

These confections make the perfect gift for the people on your shopping list whose work or friendship you'd like to acknowledge. Think: your student's teacher, the neighbors and your favorite coworkers. No one says no to a candy apple around the holidays, and these individually packaged gifts make it easier than ever to give. Normally priced at $48.50, you can get five holiday gifts this year for just $42 total.

