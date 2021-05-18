Juiciest Memorial Day ever: Gourmet burgers and chicken breasts are 50 percent off: 'Better than any restaurant'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nothing says summer like a great BBQ — make sure you have the best chicken and burgers at yours. (Photo: QVC)

Memorial Day Weekend is less than two weeks away — it's the kickoff to barbecue season! Get ready for a summer of sizzling steaks, juicy burgers and crispy chicken as we celebrate returning to normalcy.

Want to step up your grilling game from the usual supermarket fare? We found a meat deal that's too tasty to pass up.

A box of eight 4-oz steakburgers, four 7-oz chicken breasts, a seasoning packet and a recipe book from Kansas City Steaks normally retails for $100, but you can get it for just $50 with free shipping right now at QVC! Choose three interest-free Easy Pays of $17, if you'd like. And if you're a first-time QVC shopper, use code NEW to get an extra $15 off.

Founded in 1932 as a small, family-owned butcher shop, Kansas City Steaks has become a household brand, beloved for its rich, flavorful cuts of meat from premier stockyards in Kansas. Trust us: These gourmet burgers and chicken breasts aren't what your neighbors are serving — they'll have your guests begging for more.

Shop it: Kansas City Steaks Burgers (8; 4 oz) & Chicken (4; 7 oz); $50 (was $100), qvc.com

Tender chicken breasts are a delicious and healthy option for summer. (Photo: QVC)

These patties won't fall short. Kansas City Steakburgers are made with corn-fed premium ground beef and can be prepared either frozen or thawed. Slap some cheese, freshly sliced tomatoes and lettuce on a toasted bun and you've got a mouthwatering taste sensation you won't forget.

It's a 'big time burger' that maintains its size, says one reviewer on the Kansas City Steaks site. "Definitely a two-handed burger. Big and tasty with little shrinkage and loaded with flavor."

Other reviewers had nothing but great things to say about these unbelievable burgers: "Steak and burger — what's not to like?" "Better than Omaha!" another raved.

We know your mouth just watered. (Photo: QVC)

If you're trying to cut back on red meat, you won't be disappointed by Kansas City chicken breasts. These delicious, lean, boneless beauties are a great option for healthy, easy-to-prepare meals. Simply thaw in the refrigerator overnight and bake or grill on high heat. The possibilities are endless: smother it in sauce, chop it up for skewers or lightly season it for salads.

This reviewer claims it's "the best chicken I've had in decades. I’ve been disappointed with chicken I’ve been buying locally. Wow! What a difference. My husband said he has never had chicken that good in his life — better than any restaurant! I breaded them and sautéed in olive oil. Then baked them, covered, in a white wine and chicken broth sauce with Gruyere cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Delicious!"

There's no question this chicken and burger combo box will be a hit at your next gathering — and you can't beat the price at 50 percent off! Bite into this deal of $50 with free shipping and handling before it's too late and you're stuck ordering pizza for Memorial Day Weekend.

