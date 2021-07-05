QVC's 4th of July sale is still packed with handy helpers — from Ring security cams to Vitamix blenders
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
QVC is the go-to spot for mega sales year-round, so naturally the virtual shopping center goes all in for the 4th of July weekend. Whether you’re looking to load up on gear for your kitchen, living room, home office, closet or makeup drawer, QVC has got it.
All of your favorite products are cheaper than ever thanks to QVC's mega 4th of July sale, which is still going strong! Want even more savings? First-time QVC customers will receive $15 off their purchase of $50 or more with the code NEW. Oh, and of course, no matter what you buy, QVC offers an Easy Pay option to spread out payments over time with no interest.
But, of course, this holiday sale has an expiration date. Now is the time to snag that fluffy new pillow set, Ring security system, universally flattering Clinique lipstick or air fryer you've been eyeing. We've spotlighted some of our favorites and provided links to a slew of others — be sure to check out QVC's in-house videos for a closer look.
And with that...these are the biggest deals you definitely don't want to miss.
Tech
Nobody ever happily sighed, 'Home, Burgled Home.' It's your realm, your domain, your castle, and you want to keep it protected. But you can't be there all day, can you? Well, once again, the digital age comes to the rescue, this time via the folks at Ring, whose Spotlight Cam makes for a virtual 24/7 security guard keeping your possessions yours, your property un-trespassed and your family safe.
This is a good investment anytime; right now it's a great one, as QVC's got the Ring Spotlight Cam on sale for an all-time low price of $160, down from $270! And if you're a first-time QVC shopper, grab an extra $15 off with code NEW.
Shop it: Ring Spotlight Camera with Chime and Ring Assist+, $160 (was $270), qvc.com
Check out more tech deals here:
Ring Floodlight Security Camera with Solar Yard Sign and Ring Assist, $200 (was $269), qvc.com
Apple iPad 10.9" Air 64GB Wi-Fi with Voucher and Accessories, $850 (was $939), qvc.com
Embassy 9-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder with 90 Sheet Auto Feed, $71 (was $110), qvc.com
WorkEZ Wireless Keyboard and Wireless Mouse, $25 (was $30), qvc.com
Homedics UV-Clean USB Plug-In Phone Sanitizer, $25 (was $33), qvc.com
Socket Shelf S/(2) 8-Port Surge Protector by Sharper Image, $43 (was $61), qvc.com
HALO Powercube 10K w/ Built-In Wall Plug & Car Charger, $43 (was $54), qvc.com
Amazon Fire 32GB HD 8" Plus Tablet with Software and Case Voucher, $130 (was $150), qvc.com
AtomXS Portable Charger with Micro USB Tip, $18 (was $33), qvc.com
Shop all the tech deals at qvc.com
Style
Want a dress you can wear just about anywhere? You've found it. This knit dress is fitted through the bust and waist to hug you in all the right places. It also has a fun bubble skirt hem that ends at mid-calf. The scoop neckline and 3/4-length sleeves are ultra-flattering, too. Choose from six different colors and patterns.
Shop it: Truth + Style Bubble Hem Dress, $44 (was $53), qvc.com
Check out more style deals here:
Nuage Waterproof Jacket with Patch Pockets & Back Vent, $50 (was $83), qvc.com
Skechers GOwalk Joy Washable Slip-On Sneakers, $52 (was $64), qvc.com
Side Stitch Petite Soft Tencera Pleated Jogger Pants, $76 (was $92), qvc.com
Diamonique x Lisa Freede 1-3/4" Disco Ball Hoop Earrings, $70 (was $94), qvc.com
Shop al the clothing deals at qvc.com
Shop all the handbag and luggage deals at qvc.com
Shop all the shoe deals at qvc.com
Shop all the jewelry deals at qvc.com
Home
Get that luxe, resort feel at home with this comfy pillow set. The pillows have a medium-firm feel and feature a Silvadur antimicrobial treatment to keep them clean and odor-free, even over time. The pillows are a sizable 20" by 36" and are filled with plush 100 percent PURFeather.
Shop it: Northern Nights PURFeather King Pillows with Silvadur, Set of 2, $38 (was $53), qvc.com
Check out more home deals here:
8" Satin Glass Spa Candle Fountain with Remote by Valerie, $18 (was $37), qvc.com
Garden Reflections 11" x 15" Fiber Clay Medium Planter, $50 (was $70), qvc.com
Garden Reflections Patio Tiki Umbrella, $83 (was $110), qvc.com
Home Reflections Microfiber Printed Ikat Sheet Set, $26 (was $39), qvc.com
Tidy & Co. Set of 4 Collapsible Storage Boxes with Lids, $34 (was $50), qvc.com
Shop all the home deals on qvc.com
Kitchen
Vitamix is considered the best you can buy in a blender — professional kitchens rely on them — and the Vitamix Creations II is no exception. This 64-ounce blender lets you choose from 10 variable speeds. This Vitamix does the work of 13 different machines, working as a whole-food juicer, blender, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, fondue maker and hot soup and sauce maker.
Shop it: Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable-Speed Blender, $380 (was $418), qvc.com
Check out more kitchen deals here:
Ninja 4-qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack, $100 (was $119), qvc.com
West Bend 3-lb Multi-Function Breadmaker, $93 (was $107), qvc.com
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Stand Mixer Attachment with Extra Blade, $50 (was $55), qvc.com
Black & Decker Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Rotisserie, $83 (was $91), qvc.com
Ninja Foodi 8-qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $207 (was $242), qvc.com
Cook's Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker with Tumbler, $18 (was $21), hsn.com
Shop all the kitchen deals on qvc.com
Beauty
Have you heard all the buzz about Pop Sonic? This rechargeable sonic toothbrush will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible.
To accomplish this noble task, it delivers up to 45,000 vibrations per minute (that's a lot). It’s also totally customizable; choose from four high-performance modes: gently, daily, whiten and polish. The brush has a two-minute auto-stop function and a 30-second vibration timer, too.
This kit includes a Pro 2.0 sonic toothbrush handle, two brush heads, and a USB charging cable. Choose from light blue, pink or white.
QVC shoppers are smitten. Says one: "What a wonderful rechargeable toothbrush!!! It cleans so well, removes everything to the point I feel like I was just at the clinic doing teeth cleaning. It is very quiet, petite, not too bulky to hold, perfect for anyone. I have rheumatoid arthritis; sometimes I'm clumsy with things and I drop them, but I love how light and comfortable this brush is. Color is so pretty, suits my personality. Easily detachable replacements that I can buy on the official website. Perfect, just perfect!"
Shop it: Pop Sonic Pro 2.0 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush, $41 (was $60), qvc.com
Check out more beauty deals here:
Cali White B12 & Charcoal Toothpastes with Whitening Strips, 28-ct, $50 (was $63), qvc.com
Headbands of Hope Set of 2 Tube Headbands, $17 (was $29), qvc.com
Shop all the beauty deals at qvc.com
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
It's not over yet! These 4th of July sales — at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, Wayfair, Best Buy and more — are still going strong
Walmart's epic 4th of July sale is still booming — score up to 80 percent off!
Amazon's massive 4th of July sales bonanza is still going strong — save up to 80 percent!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.