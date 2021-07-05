QVC's 4th of July sale is still packed with handy helpers — from Ring security cams to Vitamix blenders

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whip your kitchen into shape with this iconic Vitamix and other on-sale gear! (Photo: Ninja)

QVC is the go-to spot for mega sales year-round, so naturally the virtual shopping center goes all in for the 4th of July weekend. Whether you’re looking to load up on gear for your kitchen, living room, home office, closet or makeup drawer, QVC has got it.

All of your favorite products are cheaper than ever thanks to QVC's mega 4th of July sale, which is still going strong! Want even more savings? First-time QVC customers will receive $15 off their purchase of $50 or more with the code NEW. Oh, and of course, no matter what you buy, QVC offers an Easy Pay option to spread out payments over time with no interest.

But, of course, this holiday sale has an expiration date. Now is the time to snag that fluffy new pillow set, Ring security system, universally flattering Clinique lipstick or air fryer you've been eyeing. We've spotlighted some of our favorites and provided links to a slew of others — be sure to check out QVC's in-house videos for a closer look.

And with that...these are the biggest deals you definitely don't want to miss.

The Ring Spotlight Cam has never been cheaper than it is right now. (Photo: QVC)

Nobody ever happily sighed, 'Home, Burgled Home.' It's your realm, your domain, your castle, and you want to keep it protected. But you can't be there all day, can you? Well, once again, the digital age comes to the rescue, this time via the folks at Ring, whose Spotlight Cam makes for a virtual 24/7 security guard keeping your possessions yours, your property un-trespassed and your family safe.

This is a good investment anytime; right now it's a great one, as QVC's got the Ring Spotlight Cam on sale for an all-time low price of $160, down from $270! And if you're a first-time QVC shopper, grab an extra $15 off with code NEW.

Shop it: Ring Spotlight Camera with Chime and Ring Assist+, $160 (was $270), qvc.com

Story continues

Dress it up or down — this look goes everywhere. (Photo: QVC)

Want a dress you can wear just about anywhere? You've found it. This knit dress is fitted through the bust and waist to hug you in all the right places. It also has a fun bubble skirt hem that ends at mid-calf. The scoop neckline and 3/4-length sleeves are ultra-flattering, too. Choose from six different colors and patterns.

Shop it: Truth + Style Bubble Hem Dress, $44 (was $53), qvc.com

This dreamy pillow set can be yours. (Photo: QVC)

Get that luxe, resort feel at home with this comfy pillow set. The pillows have a medium-firm feel and feature a Silvadur antimicrobial treatment to keep them clean and odor-free, even over time. The pillows are a sizable 20" by 36" and are filled with plush 100 percent PURFeather.

Shop it: Northern Nights PURFeather King Pillows with Silvadur, Set of 2, $38 (was $53), qvc.com

This blender can handle anything. (Photo: QVC)

Vitamix is considered the best you can buy in a blender — professional kitchens rely on them — and the Vitamix Creations II is no exception. This 64-ounce blender lets you choose from 10 variable speeds. This Vitamix does the work of 13 different machines, working as a whole-food juicer, blender, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, fondue maker and hot soup and sauce maker.

Shop it: Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable-Speed Blender, $380 (was $418), qvc.com

Add a pop of fun to your morning and evening routine. (Photo: QVC)

Have you heard all the buzz about Pop Sonic? This rechargeable sonic toothbrush will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible.

To accomplish this noble task, it delivers up to 45,000 vibrations per minute (that's a lot). It’s also totally customizable; choose from four high-performance modes: gently, daily, whiten and polish. The brush has a two-minute auto-stop function and a 30-second vibration timer, too.

This kit includes a Pro 2.0 sonic toothbrush handle, two brush heads, and a USB charging cable. Choose from light blue, pink or white.

QVC shoppers are smitten. Says one: "What a wonderful rechargeable toothbrush!!! It cleans so well, removes everything to the point I feel like I was just at the clinic doing teeth cleaning. It is very quiet, petite, not too bulky to hold, perfect for anyone. I have rheumatoid arthritis; sometimes I'm clumsy with things and I drop them, but I love how light and comfortable this brush is. Color is so pretty, suits my personality. Easily detachable replacements that I can buy on the official website. Perfect, just perfect!"

Shop it: Pop Sonic Pro 2.0 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush, $41 (was $60), qvc.com

