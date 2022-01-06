Look great all winter! QVC has sweaters, joggers, and more for as little as $29

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

QVC's After-Christmas sale is warming out hearts. (Photo: QVC)

Do you need a style refresh to go with the new year and the gloomy days of winter? Luckily, QVC knows what you want! Not only does the site have toasty snow boots, snuggly sweaters, Arctic-ready coats, but they also have at-home staples like slippers and robes — all of your favorite winter comforts. QVC even put some favorite styles on sale to give you two reasons to smile.

QVC lets shoppers pay over time by splitting up payments into five interest-free "Easy Pay" installments. Plus, first-time QVC customers can save an extra $15 off with the code HOLIDAY

These eight styles are so great we’re getting goosebumps!

Save in statement-making colors. (Photo: QVC)

A flowy, feminine cardigan with a perfect five-star rating is more than worthy to join your winter wardrobe. Save an impressive $28 on this machine-washable one that comes in four different colors.

“I just received this cardigan today and it is fabulous!!” one customer wrote. “The fabric isn’t clingy at all, and is actually very slender[izing].”

$39 $67 at QVC

You’ll need a comfy pair of slippers to wear with that robe, and these bear-themed Dearfoams fit the bill. Their cushioned memory foam insole is only upstaged by that cozy faux fur lining!

A fan wrote, “These slippers are super cute, super cozy, and I love that they have a hard bottom so I can run outside if I need to without ruining them!”

$34 at QVC

Say goodbye to underwire and hello to comfort. (Photo: QVC)

Hundreds of five-star reviewers are ditching the underwire in favor of this non-digging, wireless bra by Bali Comfort Revolution. It’s smooth and seamless like a “T-shirt bra” with thin foam cups for support, plus it’s made of a breathable Cool Comfort knit.

One fan wrote, “The word Comfort says it all. No shoulder indentations. No scratchy hooks. I’ve been buying this brand for several years?”

Story continues

$29 $35 at QVC

A great pair of joggers is something worth grabbing. (Photo: QVC)

We’re always on the hunt for great joggers, and this pair — $18 off — has it all: a curve–skimming fit, soft jersey knit, ankle cuffs, and a ribbed waistband trim. Plus it comes in cute baby blue or basic black — and like all QVC products, a huge range of sizes.

“Love the light weight on an extremely humid day today!” wrote a happy shopper.

$42 $60 at QVC

Fun to wear and comfy to walk in! (Photo: QVC)

How about a bit of fun to brighten up the winter days? These slip-on Skechers sneakers (in black or white) feature a colorful animal print on the midsole. And they are as comfy as they look, with a memory foam insole and cushioned midsole. Save $23 on this perfectly rated pair.

“These shoes are a must buy, they are perfect for all occasions and you can't beat the prices for things so comfortable yet stylish and durable,” one customer wrote. “ I don't have to worry about hurting feet; because my job keeps me on the go and Skechers got my back.”

$54 $77 at QVC

Like a robe and a cardigan rolled into one. (Photo: QVC)

This practical robe is a modified, wearable cousin of the thick terry cloth versions you’ve grown accustomed. This Cuddl Duds sherpa version, offered in four colors, is perfect for wearing around the house at any time of day.

“Love this, It's soft & cozy, the weight is substantial, it doesn't shed, washes beautifully, generously sized, has pockets you can use,” wrote a happy camper.

$43 at QVC

All the warmth, decadence and style of your favorite Ugg boot is in this affordable Koolaburra offshoot. They’re suede with a cozy faux fur lining (animal print!), come in two colors, and feature a padded insole. Even better, they’re $25 off. Prepare to live in this pair.

“Easy to get on and off and fun and cute. These boots work with everything from leggings to jeans. Love them!” wrote a fan.

$65 $90 at QVC

Bring on the blizzards! This ultra-warm coat with chevron quilting, a faux fur-lined collar and a removable faux fur hood has you covered. The cozy outerwear, which comes in six colors, is all you need to get you through all kinds of winter weather.

“I love the look and feel, it is warm and toasty yet soft and cozy,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The hood is not overly huge and sits snuggly on your head.”

$172 at QVC

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.