Queen Elizabeth swears by this Dyson fan that heats and cools to your liking —and it’s $100 off at QVC

You're not dreaming: You can score this Dyson for $100 off. (Photo: QVC)

Even if you have central heating and cooling throughout your home, wouldn't it be nice to be able to quickly adapt the temperature to your liking? Well, this Dyson fan is like having a personal heater and air conditioner rolled into one, focusing and tailoring itself to you and your needs. Sounds amazing, right?

Dysons are gorgeous, powerful and, if properly maintained, will last you decades. The only problem? They’re a serious investment — that is, if you purchase them for full price. Plus, they're so popular that even Queen Elizabeth II herself uses one at Buckingham Palace!

If you've had a Dyson on your wish list this year, you’re in luck: QVC just slashed $100 off the brand’s iconic Bladeless fan. That means you can get one for as low as $300. And if you're new to QVC, you'll get $15 off with code OFFER, bringing the total to just $285.

No need to pay all at once, either. You can go for five 'FlexPays' of just $60, with no interest.

A multi-season wunderkind. (Photo: QVC)

If you’re constantly cold but your partner’s idea of warm is 60 degrees, you absolutely need this bladeless fan. It both heats and cools. Plus, thanks to Jet Focus, it can concentrate warm or chilly air exactly where you want it for personalized comfort. Want the air to spread throughout the whole room? No problem: It can also diffuse air so it warms up or cools down your entire space. See it in action here.

You might just save on energy bills too. Says one reviewer: “Quiet, easy to use...and will heat an entire room. I no longer need to use the whole-house furnace in the winter.”

