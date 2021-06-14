Dyson's newest rock-star vacuum is $200 off for a very limited time

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We're gonna level with you: The V11 effortlessly adapts from the shaggiest of rugs to the smoothest bare floors (Photo: QVC)

If you’ve never cleaned with a Dyson before, you don’t know what you’re missing. There’s a reason these guys are the gold standard of the vacuum world — they’re sleek, stylish and wildly powerful. It’s the difference between driving your dad’s old pickup truck and a Ferrari: Sure, one might technically get the job done, but the other does it with far more panache.

However, all that style doesn’t come cheap — and if you want a Dyson vac, you need to be prepared to shell out a few hundred bucks. Luckily, QVC is running a special on the latest and greatest model: The brand-new V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum is now just $500, marked down from $700.

Who hasn't had someone spill a bucket of masonry sand in their living room? The Dyson will make it all better. (Photo: QVC)

Sure, “just” $500 is still a nice chunk of change, but hear us out. The V11 has all the bells and whistles of its predecessors, and then some. Let’s start with how it cleans: It has three modes — Auto, Eco and Boost — which allow you to dictate how much power your vacuum uses. Auto puts the V11 in the driver’s seat, and enables it to choose how intense it cleans based on smart sensors. The Eco mode covers more floor space in a single charge and helps conserve energy, while Boost gets the most difficult jobs done in a snap. In all, it can handle up to 60 minutes of nonstop power on a single charge.

The V11 isn’t just a floor vac, either — just push a button and it converts to a handheld. It’s like getting two vacuums in one. And it's wicked smart: A display shows the different modes, the cleanliness of your bin, battery life, blockage indicators and even cleaning instructions. Speaking of instructions, have a look at QVC's in-house video to watch the V11 in all kinds of action.

You get plenty of accoutrements with the V11: The set includes the Floor Dok, which shows off your pricy device while charging it, as well as a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorized tool and a stiff bristle plus mini soft dusting brush. (Purchased separately, you'd be paying $830 for the bundle.) It even comes in three colors (red, blue and Iron). And if you'd rather not procure your V11 with a lump-sum layout, you can opt for five "Easy Pays" of $100 with no interest charges. First-time shoppers can also score $15 off with code BIRTHDAY.

There’s seriously no mess this bad boy can’t make quick work of — and you’ll love him for years to come.

