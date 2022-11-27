Check out QVC hot early Cyber Monday deals — grab a Dyson for $180 off
Do you typically wait 'til the last minute to do your holiday shopping? Well, this is the year to start making a dent in that gift list earlier because QVC's early Cyber Monday sale is spectacular! We've got the best tips to shop smarter instead of longer, including great deals to grab now. And to help you out even more, we selected these amazing QVC gifts — all on sale for Cyber Monday — so you can win the holidays. From laptops to coffee makers, vacs to 24k gold-infused beauty products (!!), folks will actually want a gift with your name on the "From" tag.
Top Deals
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum$570$750Save $180
Ninja Foodi XL 14-in-1 8-qt Pressure Cook Air Fryer with Smart Lid$150$280Save $130
You'll need to act fast, because with prices this low, supplies will not last! And if you're new to QVC you can score an extra $15 off your first order with code HOLIDAY. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC's Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in five monthly installments. See below for even more QVC values, and check out our Black Friday article for expert tips on shopping and saving this holiday season.
Tech
HP 17" Touch Laptop AMD 8GB RAM
Now even sleeker, HD's dazzling 17" HD+ touchscreen display brings everything to life — from last-minute presentations to late-night binge-watching. And you can store a lifetime of photos with its expansive 512GB solid-state drive. This HP-phile agrees: "It's perfect for watching videos, gaming and having 16-plus tabs open at the same time (spoken from experience). And the quick boot-up time makes it amazing when trying to hit close deadlines!"
Beats by Dr. Dre Pill Bluetooth Speaker$150$250Save $100
Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar$200$280Save $80
Xbox Series X with Gaming Headset & Vouchers$680$813Save $133
HP 17" Intel Touch Laptop 8GB RAM 512GB$720$799Save $79
Einova Wireless Dual Charging Stone with 10W Fast Charging$40$60Save $20
Vacuums
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum
Here's the dirt on this cordless vac: your home will never be cleaner. It comes with all the bells and whistles — a Floor Dok charging station, combination tool, crevice tool, mini motorized tool, stiff bristle brush, and mini soft dusting brush that take on the dirty work of all your flooring. It's lightweight, so even those with back issues can take on this chore. The Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum does so much of the work for you!
Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Hand Vac with Extra Filter$40$45Save $5
Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner$189$257Save $68
Kitchen
Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Coffee & EspressoMachine
This cherry red dream machine — with a 54-oz tank, 12 capsules, and an instruction manual — whips up coffee-shop quality beverages easily. It has an adjustable drip tray (making coffee can be messy business!), four cup positions, and will shut off automatically after nine minutes.
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker with 36 K-Cups & My K-Cup$130$160Save $30
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker with $35 Voucher$130$158Save $28
Jet-Puffed Electric S'mores Maker$21$28Save $7
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer$73$85Save $12
Smart Home
Ring Alarm 10-piece Security Kit 2nd Generation
Connect the Ring 10-piece security system to your home and benefit from motion sensors and contact sensors that let you know if anyone is nearby when you're not at home. This one operates via Bluetooth and WiFi.
Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker$50$100Save $50
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Dual Temp Probe Indoor Grill & Air Fryer$260$280Save $20
Ninja Foodi XL 14-in-1 8-qt Pressure Cook Air Fryer with Smart Lid$180$280Save $100
Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Cool Mist Humidifier
Home
Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical with Mat & Footstraps
Because Cubii JR2 knows you multitask like a boss — whether you're WFH or watching your favorite shows — they've designed their latest version to be more compact and lighter than the original Cubii Jr. Gotta love that for when you need to move your Cubii or fit it under furniture. And now it's discounted an unbelievable $124! "This is absolutely perfect for me," said one Cubii fan. "So easy to use. I wish I had this a long time ago. Without this, I wouldn't have any exercise at all!"
Sorbus Hanging Rope Chair$57$72Save $15
BumbleBella by Jill Martin Hanging Packing Cubes & Organizer Set$52$61Save $9
Style
The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket
The Comfy Original Wearable blanket is like snuggling inside a cloud. It has a soft microfiber exterior with a Sherpa-lined interior for even the chilliest nights.
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Bow Short Boots$79$100Save $21
Skechers Easy Going Water Repellent Clogs$59$72Save $13
Muk Luks Aloe-Infused Cabin Socks, Set of 4$30$36Save $6
Sprigs Multi-Mitt Gloves with Cell Phone Storage Pocket$20$31Save $11
Muk Luks 6-Pack Sock Set$31$37Save $6
Beauty
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Duo
The incredibly popular Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Mask duo, which celebrities swear by, is 50% off for Black Friday! This is the same mask Hilary Duff raved about to The New York Times. Of course, gold isn't cheap in any form. In fact, this opulent two-pack is usually $160. But that's why this deal is so stellar. Right now, QVC's mega-sale means you can get your hands on this precious skin superstar for just $80.
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C & Retinol Fusion PM Eye Creams$39$78Save $39
Josie Maran Argan All Eyes on Milk Eye Devotion Duo Holiday Box Set$69$86Save $17
Philosophy Grace & Love 4-piece Fragrance Auto Delivery$79$93Save $14
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip 9-Piece Lip Library Auto-Delivery$63$73Save $10
