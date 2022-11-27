Check out QVC hot early Cyber Monday deals — grab a Dyson for $180 off

QVC has Cyber Monday deals on all its best-sellers! (Photo: QVC)

Do you typically wait 'til the last minute to do your holiday shopping? Well, this is the year to start making a dent in that gift list earlier because QVC's early Cyber Monday sale is spectacular! We've got the best tips to shop smarter instead of longer, including great deals to grab now. And to help you out even more, we selected these amazing QVC gifts — all on sale for Cyber Monday — so you can win the holidays. From laptops to coffee makers, vacs to 24k gold-infused beauty products (!!), folks will actually want a gift with your name on the "From" tag.

Top Deals

You'll need to act fast, because with prices this low, supplies will not last! And if you're new to QVC you can score an extra $15 off your first order with code HOLIDAY. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC's Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in five monthly installments. See below for even more QVC values, and check out our Black Friday article for expert tips on shopping and saving this holiday season.

Tech

Now even sleeker, HD's dazzling 17" HD+ touchscreen display brings everything to life — from last-minute presentations to late-night binge-watching. And you can store a lifetime of photos with its expansive 512GB solid-state drive. This HP-phile agrees: "It's perfect for watching videos, gaming and having 16-plus tabs open at the same time (spoken from experience). And the quick boot-up time makes it amazing when trying to hit close deadlines!"

Vacuums

QVC Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum $570 $750 Save $180 With three cleaning modes that work on carpet and hard floors and up to 60 minutes of battery life, this vacuum is more like a cleaning partner. $570 at QVC

Here's the dirt on this cordless vac: your home will never be cleaner. It comes with all the bells and whistles — a Floor Dok charging station, combination tool, crevice tool, mini motorized tool, stiff bristle brush, and mini soft dusting brush that take on the dirty work of all your flooring. It's lightweight, so even those with back issues can take on this chore. The Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum does so much of the work for you!

Kitchen

QVC Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Coffee & EspressoMachine $153 $209 Save $56 Make the perfect cup of coffee with the touch of a button in 15-20 seconds. Holiday entertaining requires a good boost of caffeine, so be your own barista! $153 at QVC

This cherry red dream machine — with a 54-oz tank, 12 capsules, and an instruction manual — whips up coffee-shop quality beverages easily. It has an adjustable drip tray (making coffee can be messy business!), four cup positions, and will shut off automatically after nine minutes.

Smart Home

QVC Ring Alarm 10-piece Security Kit 2nd Generation $190 $249 Save $59 This smart security system lets you keep tabs on things from anywhere thanks to a base station, keypad, six contact sensors, motion detector, and range extender. $190 at QVC

Connect the Ring 10-piece security system to your home and benefit from motion sensors and contact sensors that let you know if anyone is nearby when you're not at home. This one operates via Bluetooth and WiFi.

QVC Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Cool Mist Humidifier $98 $108 Save $10 Make sure your home stays cool and comfy during this time of year, where the windows are usually shut. $98 at QVC

Home

Because Cubii JR2 knows you multitask like a boss — whether you're WFH or watching your favorite shows — they've designed their latest version to be more compact and lighter than the original Cubii Jr. Gotta love that for when you need to move your Cubii or fit it under furniture. And now it's discounted an unbelievable $124! "This is absolutely perfect for me," said one Cubii fan. "So easy to use. I wish I had this a long time ago. Without this, I wouldn't have any exercise at all!"

Style

QVC The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket $44 $55 Save $11 The season's coziest gift for everyone on your list. It's machine washable and dryable so you don't have to worry about messy pizza nights. Plus, one size fits most. $44 at QVC

The Comfy Original Wearable blanket is like snuggling inside a cloud. It has a soft microfiber exterior with a Sherpa-lined interior for even the chilliest nights.

Beauty

QVC Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Duo $80 $160 Save $80 By the way, the answer is yes: this mask is actually made with real gold — pure 24-karat gold and colloidal gold, to be exact, which helps improve brightness and firmness, leaving you with a stunning, youthful look. $80 at QVC

The incredibly popular Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Mask duo, which celebrities swear by, is 50% off for Black Friday! This is the same mask Hilary Duff raved about to The New York Times. Of course, gold isn't cheap in any form. In fact, this opulent two-pack is usually $160. But that's why this deal is so stellar. Right now, QVC's mega-sale means you can get your hands on this precious skin superstar for just $80.

