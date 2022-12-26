Post-Christmas sales at QVC are legendary — find Bissell, Barefoot Dreams and beyond
The holidays have just wrapped but every shopper knows the real deals begin after Christmas. At least that's the case at QVC where you can save hundreds on everything from comfy loungewear to snowblowers when you shop online now.
Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner$180$257Save $78
Shark 3-in-1 Heater MAX & Air Purifier with HEPA$300$450Save $150
HP 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder with 100 Autofeed$119$143Save $24
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Health and Fitness Smartwatch$79$105Save $26
Skechers Virtue Washable Bungee Sneakers$40$65Save $25
Ryka Slip-On Shoes with Zip Detail$42$64Save $22
Patricia Nash Leather Cutout Adeline Tote$148$268Save $120
LOGO Lounge by Lori Goldstein Brushed Tie-Dye V-Neck Long Sleeve Top$30$55Save $25
Koolaburra by Ugg Faux Suede Hooded Coat with Sherpa Trim$80$132Save $52
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Directional Ribbed Cardigan$99$148Save $49
Philosophy Grace & Love Fragranced Shower Gel Kit$49$71Save $22
Lug Cosmetic Case$43$68Save $25
Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6-Piece Skincare Kit$194$265Save $71
And if you're a new QVC shopping, don't forget to use the offer code FREESHIP through January 31st to get free shipping on your first order. Don't want to pay it all in one go? QVC offers you option of five Easy Pay installments.
To kick things off, keep your home tidy on the cheap with heavily discounted vacuums and air purifiers.
Make your life easier with these handy gadgets.
Get comfortable with these cozy deals sure to keep you warm all winter long.
Pamper yourself with luxurious bath products and beauty accessories.
