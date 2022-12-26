Post-Christmas sales at QVC are legendary — find Bissell, Barefoot Dreams and beyond

QVC's after-Christmas sale is loaded with deals, from high-powered vacs to cozy sweaters.

The holidays have just wrapped but every shopper knows the real deals begin after Christmas. At least that's the case at QVC where you can save hundreds on everything from comfy loungewear to snowblowers when you shop online now.

To kick things off, keep your home tidy on the cheap with heavily discounted vacuums and air purifiers.

QVC Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner $180 $257 Save $78 Sometimes cleaning up after a holiday can be more stressful than cleaning in preparation for guests. The Bissell CrossWave not only sucks up dirt, grime and dust, it also washes your floors as it goes. The secret is a Two-Tank System that keeps the cleaning solution in one tank and the dirty water in a second tank. $180 at QVC

Shark 3-in-1 Heater MAX & Air Purifier with HEPA $300 $450 Save $150 QVC

Make your life easier with these handy gadgets.

QVC HP 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder with 100 Autofeed $119 $143 Save $24 Maybe you went overboard on Christmas shopping this year and feel the urge to destroy your credit cards, or perhaps you just have a ton of cards and mail to shred. Either way, this impressive shredder is up to the job. Compact and lightweight at just 19.4 pounds, you can easily fit it in most office spaces. $119 at QVC

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Health and Fitness Smartwatch $79 $105 Save $26 QVC

Get comfortable with these cozy deals sure to keep you warm all winter long.

QVC Skechers Virtue Washable Bungee Sneakers $40 $65 Save $25 Get your steps in all year long with these fun, brightly colored sneakers by Sketchers. Not only are these shoes easy to slip on and off with their unique bungee laces, they're also machine washable. At $25 off, you better nab two pairs! $40 at QVC

Ryka Slip-On Shoes with Zip Detail $42 $64 Save $22 QVC

Patricia Nash Leather Cutout Adeline Tote $148 $268 Save $120 QVC

LOGO Lounge by Lori Goldstein Brushed Tie-Dye V-Neck Long Sleeve Top $30 $55 Save $25 QVC

Koolaburra by Ugg Faux Suede Hooded Coat with Sherpa Trim $80 $132 Save $52 QVC

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Directional Ribbed Cardigan $99 $148 Save $49 QVC

Pamper yourself with luxurious bath products and beauty accessories.

QVC Philosophy Grace & Love Fragranced Shower Gel Kit $49 $71 Save $22 Ring in the new year feeling clean and smelling great with this five-piece set from Philosophy. You'll get the brand's signature shampoo, bath and shower gel combo in five amazing fragrances. Each scent is from Philosophy's Grace and Love line and you get all five for just about $10 per bottle while the sale lasts. $49 at QVC

Lug Cosmetic Case $43 $68 Save $25 QVC