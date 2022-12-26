We have received compensation to create this article, and receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Post-Christmas sales at QVC are legendary — find Bissell, Barefoot Dreams and beyond

Kristine Gill
·1 min read
Vacuum, smart watch, slip on sneakers and a cardigan sweater.
QVC's after-Christmas sale is loaded with deals, from high-powered vacs to cozy sweaters.

The holidays have just wrapped but every shopper knows the real deals begin after Christmas. At least that's the case at QVC where you can save hundreds on everything from comfy loungewear to snowblowers when you shop online now.

Quick Overview

And if you're a new QVC shopping, don't forget to use the offer code FREESHIP through January 31st to get free shipping on your first order. Don't want to pay it all in one go? QVC offers you option of five Easy Pay installments.

To kick things off, keep your home tidy on the cheap with heavily discounted vacuums and air purifiers.

QVC

Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner

$180$257Save $78
Sometimes cleaning up after a holiday can be more stressful than cleaning in preparation for guests. The Bissell CrossWave not only sucks up dirt, grime and dust, it also washes your floors as it goes. The secret is a Two-Tank System that keeps the cleaning solution in one tank and the dirty water in a second tank.
$180 at QVC

Make your life easier with these handy gadgets.

QVC

HP 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder with 100 Autofeed

$119$143Save $24
Maybe you went overboard on Christmas shopping this year and feel the urge to destroy your credit cards, or perhaps you just have a ton of cards and mail to shred. Either way, this impressive shredder is up to the job. Compact and lightweight at just 19.4 pounds, you can easily fit it in most office spaces.
$119 at QVC

Get comfortable with these cozy deals sure to keep you warm all winter long.

QVC

Skechers Virtue Washable Bungee Sneakers

$40$65Save $25
Get your steps in all year long with these fun, brightly colored sneakers by Sketchers. Not only are these shoes easy to slip on and off with their unique bungee laces, they're also machine washable. At $25 off, you better nab two pairs!
$40 at QVC

Pamper yourself with luxurious bath products and beauty accessories.

QVC

Philosophy Grace & Love Fragranced Shower Gel Kit

$49$71Save $22
Ring in the new year feeling clean and smelling great with this five-piece set from Philosophy. You'll get the brand's signature shampoo, bath and shower gel combo in five amazing fragrances. Each scent is from Philosophy's Grace and Love line and you get all five for just about $10 per bottle while the sale lasts.
$49 at QVC

