'Quite an experience': Peoria woman's journey to buying first home gets national attention

The New York Times recently featured retired pastor and journalist Pam Hoffman and her experience as a first-time home buyer in Peoria in the paper's real estate feature series "The Hunt."

Pam Hoffman had her quest to purchase her first home featured in the New York Times' series "The Hunt," which highlights homebuyers' path to ownership.

Hoffman, who worked with Peoria realtor Marilyn Kohn, connected with the New York Times after it solicited on its website looking for homebuyers with an interesting story.

Hoffman, a 66-year-old first-time homebuyer, had just that.

"It's not often you get in the New York Times," Hoffman told the Journal Star.

The home-buying experience was an extensive one for Hoffman, but so, too, was the process of getting the New York Times article published, which she said the reporting team put an "extraordinary amount of effort" into.

Hoffman met with a New York Times reporter for a 90-minute interview about her home-buying journey and then had a six-hour long photo session with a photographer.

The publication of the article led to some congratulatory messages from friends, who Hoffman said were surprised to see her in one of the nation's largest publications. It also, she said, led to a reconnection with a high school friend who she hadn't heard from in a long time.

"It was quite an experience," Hoffman said.

Pam Hoffman moved into her northwest Peoria home in January. She shared her home-buying experience in a recently-published article for the New York Times real estate series "The Hunt."

Hoffman was born and raised in Peoria. After spending much of her adult life moving from place to place while working as a pastor and journalist, she decided to buy a home here.

She said she spent about six months searching for a home but ultimately made just one offer.

The New York Times piece tracked Hoffman's decision in deciding between three Peoria-area homes: a three-bedroom ranch, a two-bedroom ranch and a duplex in a 55-and-older community in northwest Peoria.

Hoffman chose the duplex in the 55-plus community, telling the New York Times, “Every day, I find myself just feeling so thankful that I have a place, that this is my own."

She purchased the home for $218,100, slightly over the $216,000 asking price.

