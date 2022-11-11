10 quirky home items you never knew you needed — prices start at just $9!
While it might be best known for selling name-brand products at ridiculously low prices, Walmart is also our go-to source for fun, ingenious, off-the-beaten-track finds. The mega-retailer’s website is filled with these weird yet wonderful products that really do make life a little easier. And with the busy holiday season coming up, isn’t that what we are all looking for?
From a gadget that perfectly cooks six eggs at a time to a motorized spinning mop that will keep your floors spic and span without breaking your back, we've rounded up 10 items that will not only make hosting for the holidays so much easier, they'll also make great gifts — because who wouldn’t want slippers that double as dusters, or a device that opens stubborn jars with the touch of a button?
All of these cost less than $40 and start at just $9, so get started stuffing those stockings...without breaking the bank.
Lemon Fresh Sani Sticks Drain Cleaner and Deodorizer
Who doesn’t love a product that does more than one thing at a time? Just pop one of these multitasking Sani Sticks in your sink’s drain once a month and they will keep your pipes clear. The sticks work by releasing a blend of enzymes to break down food and grease to prevent backups, and they are lemon-scented to keep your home smelling fresh.
Egg Pod Microwave Egg Cooker
The Egg Pod is here to take the guesswork out of hard-boiled eggs. Just place your eggs on the tray, add the specified amount of water and pop it in the microwave. It can cook a half dozen at a time and once they are cooked you can shake the cooker to crack the shells and make peeling them a cinch.
Electric Spin Scrubber
During the holidays, you’ll likely have more people coming in and out of your home, meaning your floors, bathroom surfaces and countertops are going to get dirty right quick. If you’re looking to keep up with the mess without breaking your back, grab this motorized scrubber, as it does all the hard work for you. The cordless appliance comes with various attachments to clean everything from sinks and tubs to floors and walls effectively and efficiently.
Ruby Sliders
If your hosting a family meal or throwing a holiday party this season, you’re likely going to need to move around some furniture in order to fit in all your guests. That’s where this clever little invention comes in. They are basically like slippers for the feet of your couch, chairs and TV stand. They're made of silicone that caps the legs of your furniture with a soft felt pad on its "sole."
Outlet Extender
The Presto Plug is a handy outlet extender that lets you plug wires in from four feet away from an outlet. It looks like a normal power outlet, but it actually has a peel-and-stick back so you can put it anywhere that’s convenient for you. The upshot? You can have two AC outlets and two USB ports plugged in at a time. Oh, and it has a surge protector built-in.
Nutri Chopper with Fresh-Keeping Storage Container
You can slice, dice, cube and chop with ease thanks to handy gadget, which comes complete with four different types of blades. Everything is collected in the handy sealable bin beneath for less mess and more freshness.
Auchen Dust Mop Slippers
These clever mop slippers can slide over your shoes to pick up dirt and dust as you walk, so you can literally clean as you go. The dusters come in a variety of fun colors and are made from a durable chenille material that is machine-washable for easy cleanup.
Pet Grooming Gloves
Prevent your pet’s fur from getting all over your guests by using this handy grooming glove on your furry friends before the doorbell rings . Unlike regular brushes, this innovative glove uses soft silicone bristles to collect unwanted fur before it ends up on your floors and furniture. It is gentle on matted hair and even provides a gentle massage, so your pets get a relaxing spa treatment out of it.
Electric Jar Opener
This electric jar opener will open even the tightest lids with minimal effort. Just attach the device to the jar of your choice, push the button, and voila! It works on all sizes of lids and shoppers say it's super easy to use.
Mainstays Cushioned Kitchen Mat
If you’re going to be standing in the kitchen over the holidays doing a lot cooking and cleaning, you’ll definitely want to invest in an anti-fatigue mat that provides relief from back, leg, and foot pain. It boasts anti-skid backing to stop it from sliding around and is stain- and fade-resistant.
