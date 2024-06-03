'The quintessential Cape home': Sandwich gem offers classic coastal design at $1.299M

Eric Williams, Cape Cod Times
·2 min read

You'll find this charming, wonderfully renovated home nestled into a highly desirable East Sandwich neighborhood, north of Route 6A.

Set on a large, 1.13 acre lot that features mature trees and plantings and a lovely lawn, the house offers exquisite design elements that really set it apart. Fine design details include Serena & Lily wall coverings, Sawyer Mason flooring and plantation shutters, giving the home a classic coastal living vibe.

"I feel like this is the quintessential Cape home," said Tori Harrison of Sotheby's International Realty. "It has fantastic curb appeal."

Priced at $1,299,000, the home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Standouts include an amazing family room with a breathtaking white vaulted ceiling and a four season porch that overlooks the amazing backyard. The yard also features a patio with an awesome built-in fireplace and there's even a surround stereo system!

This beautiful Sandwich home features classic coastal design elements and an exceptional yard.
Chefs will love the fabulously equipped kitchen, graced by General Electric Cafe appliances, a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and beautiful white cabinetry. Entertaining will be a breeze, as the kitchen is open to a large dining area with a wood burning fireplace.

Folks who love the ease of one floor living will be delighted by the grand primary suite on the first floor. The spacious bedroom features a luxurious en suite bathroom, a custom tile shower and a sitting area. There's also a walk-in closet with custom built-ins.

You'll find two additional bedrooms on the second level, as well as a home office and a full bathroom. It's a wonderful setup for family members and guests.

The home is located in a serene and beautiful neighborhood, where tranquility is assured. And yet, the oasis-like setting is amazingly convenient to dining, shopping and beach options. Bustling Sandwich village is less than three miles from the home. Quick access to Route 6 is less than two miles away. Nearby beaches include East Sandwich Beach, a true delight, and epic Sandy Neck Beach Park.

The combination of classic design and exceptional location make this Sandwich gem a true standout. It checks all the boxes for Cape coastal living at its finest.

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 19 Stonefield Drive, East Sandwich

Price: $1,299,000

Rooms: three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 2,503

Lot size: 1.13 acres

Year built: 1977

MLS#: 22402491

Contact: Tori Harrison, Sotheby's International Realty, 508.455.7288

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod house for sale in Sandwich: Coastal classic at $1.299M