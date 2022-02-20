This popular weighted blanket is 'like being hugged to sleep' — and it's 20 percent off at Amazon
If trying to get a night of deep, refreshing sleep leaves you a sweaty, overheated mess, it's time to rethink your bedding situation. Sometimes, switching out one thing can make all the difference in comfort — and in this case, we're suggesting you ditch your current duvet and replace it with a product that's flooded with accolades over at Amazon.
The Quility Cooling Weighted Blanket is like a warm hug that lulls you to sleep, but It's also a high-tech cooling blanket, comprised of seven cozy layers including a cotton outer layer that regulates your temperature and keeps you comfy as you snooze. Some 32,000 customers are getting such quality R&R that they've given it the five-star seal of approval — and right now, it's up to 30 percent off with the on-page coupon. (Prices and discounts vary depending on color, size, and weight.)
The blanket uses 7 to 30 pounds of evenly distributed glass beads (aim to buy one that's about 10 percent of your body weight) to ground your nervous system and essentially swaddle you like a baby, providing relief for anxiety, chronic pain, fitful sleep styles and just about any reason you might be seeking a higher standard of shut-eye. You'll actually feel refreshed when you wake up.
Quility Cooling Weighted Blanket
And this is scientifically proven. Studies have shown that weighted blankets relieve stress by increasing melatonin and serotonin and decreasing cortisol, the stress hormone. At night, it helps decrease movement and keep you in a deep, restorative REM cycle, giving you the kind of sleep your body craves.
Beyond its weighting properties, though, the Quility blanket is superior in terms of cooling capabilities, because it manages to be cozy without trapping heat. This fan attested, "I get the weight I was subconsciously trying to get with five layers of blankets, and because I only need the one I don’t wake up hot."
The Quility weighted blanket is also insanely soft — it even comes with a machine washable "minky" duvet cover. It's like butter against your skin, the perfect touch to keep you fast asleep.
Quility Cooling Weighted Blanket
"I woke up this morning having slept eight hours without waking up. That is epic for me," wrote an impressed shopper. "The blanket itself is really nice, the duvet gives it a luxurious feel. It is heavy if you lift it (the whole blanket); it is not heavy as you lie under it. I didn't overheat at all, just warm and cozy."
"I've been sleeping with it now for two weeks and can honestly say I've never slept so well in years! I fall asleep almost immediately. No more tossing and turning. I thought it would be too hot, but haven't experienced any discomfort in that area. It truly is like being hugged to sleep," wrote another five-star reviewer.
The Quility weighted comes in several weight options up to 30 pounds — aim to buy one that’s as close to 10 percent of your body weight as possible. It also comes in six blanket and duvet color options, including gray/aqua, grey/navy and gray/pink. And don't forget that cool 30 percent off
Ready to get snuggly as the temperatures drop? The Quility weighted blanket will make your bed the coziest place to be after a long and tiring day, and it'll make your reading nook the most coveted spot in the house from morning till night. Score it on sale now
