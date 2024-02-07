Quick! Score this KitchenAid mixer for the lowest price on the web right now

Whether you're a bona fide home chef or a weekend cookie baker, you're going to need a reliable machine that's ready for any cooking or baking project. This KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt Head Glass Bowl Stand Mixer with Flex Edge comes in a veritable rainbow of options. Even better, it'll currently only cost you $400 — that's $59 off and the lowest price you'll find on the web.

Why is it a good deal?

A KitchenAid mixer can be a pricey purchase, but it's a cooking tool you'll have for many years. If you've been debating buying one, today is the day to do it. At nearly $60 off in so many fun colors, you'd be hard-pressed to find a good deal like this again soon. Note: You'll have to cough up $10 for shipping and handling, but, even with the additional cost, the deal is still pretty incredible. Plus, if you're a first-time shopper at QVC you can grab an extra $10 off your order of $25 or more with code WELCOME24. Second-time shopper? Use code HELLO10 for $10 off your purchase of $25 or more.

Another perk: It's easier than ever to shop for the KitchenAid mixer, thanks to QVC's Easy Pay system — purchase in five installments of $80 instead of paying all at once. Want to see this mixer in action? Check out this video.

Why do I need this?

KitchenAid has been the top name in stand mixers for as long as there have been stand mixers. Really — the brand produced the very first commercial stand mixers back in 1919, and even before that, KitchenAid’s mixers were standard issue on every ship in the US Navy, so it’s designed to take a lickin’ and keep on mixin’.

This stand mixer offers 10 different speed settings and four different attachments: Flex Edge beater, coated dough hook, flat beater and stainless steel wire whip. Add ingredients using the convenient bowl-lift feature, just like you see in commercial kitchens. If you want to add items while it’s mixing or avoid the annoying drip from tilt-back mixing heads, you can use the included pouring shield to avoid stray chocolate chips bouncing back at you.

With a premium metallic finish and elegant glass mixing bowl, the iconic KitchenAid mixer is sure to add style to your kitchen. Choose from 12 fun colors, including contour silver, feather pink, ice blue, majestic yellow and more.

The KitchenAid mixer isn’t just flexible (both in design and options), it’s also thorough. Its planetary mixing action means it’s designed to hit 59 distinct touchpoints in the bowl to ensure complete and even mixing. No stray traces of flour lingering on the edge of the bowl!

Mix it up this year with one of 12 different colors. (QVC)

What reviewers say

Customers can't stop raving about the KitchenAid mixer. One five-star reviewer said, "I received this stand mixer for Christmas to replace my 30+ year old model. It's beautiful and fits so well in my kitchen. The power is fantastic and I love the big glass bowl. Hopefully, it will last for 30+ years like my old one did!"

"Wow. After using mine for the first time, I had to buy one for my mom. It's so easy to use and clean," added another fan. If she had one of these years ago, she probably wouldn't have needed shoulder surgery so soon ... It mixes heavy bread and cookie batches in seconds."

This shopper summed it up best: "This mixer is a real workhorse that makes food prep a breeze for beginners to expert cooks. I love the glass bowl and all of the attachments. Plus, you can purchase extra attachments for slicing a variety of foods if you wish — it's great for shredding your own cheese. It's quiet and handles all types of food textures that you need to mix. I love it!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.