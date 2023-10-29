Quick! This Dyson Dupe Is Just $135 on Amazon Right Now



If you’re on the cleaning side of TikTok (like me), you probably know when you see a good household product—and a good deal. For example, when it comes to the best vacuums, a cordless option is a must.

You also want something that’s lightweight but still carries the power of an industrial grade machine. Luckily for you, I’ve found one that checks all the boxes: Tvwio’s cordless vacuum stick. A bonus? It’s on sale.

Vacuuming fiends out there recognize that very few brands can live up to Dyson products in terms of quality suction. However, Tvwio comes pretty close. In fact, its customers report that it is a super high-quality product that really works.

It’s pretty much a dupe for Dyson’s V11 model, but at the moment, it’s over $300 cheaper. Yup, you can snag this cordless vacuum for just $135 on Amazon right now. This baby is usually about $800, so trust, you’re still getting a high quality product.

And its reduced price isn’t the only thing that will make you reach for your wallet. It includes a high level filtration system that can capture 99.99% of all dust particles from being blown back into the air.

Plus, the four LED lights at the head of the machine ensure that you can see it suck up every last particle in its path. This vacuum is also very easy to convert into a handheld device, which means you can get your rug and your curtains without skipping a beat.

If all of the features aren’t selling you quite yet, take it from the dozens of five-star reviews.

“This device picks up everything,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “It goes from wooden floors, straight to carpet, and when I mean it picks up everything, I mean dirt I didn’t even know was there, all the hair from three big dogs, and more.”

Other happy customers said the extra accessories put this device above its competitors. “They are very practical and assist in tackling different cleaning tasks effortlessly,” said one review.

I’m sold. BRB, adding to my cart!

