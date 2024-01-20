The ‘Queen of Versailles’ Is Looking to Flip a Palatial NYC Condo for $19.5 Million

Jackie and David Siegel, stars of the cult-favorite 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles, are at it again. This time, the opulence-loving real estate power couple has returned to market a swanky New York City penthouse they bought together just last year.

Now asking $19.5 million, the Siegels originally shelled out $8.7 million for the Tribeca duplex, as The New York Post first reported. The palatial pad spans 4,800 square feet and comprises three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two powder rooms, and a sprawling private terrace. The apartment is atop 49 Chambers Street, an iconic Beaux Arts building that was built in 1912 by architect Raymond F. Almirall and once served as the former home of the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank.

“49 Chambers is one of Downtown’s most recognizable landmarks,” Douglas Elliman agent Kirsten Jordan, who’s representing the property along with colleague Lindsay Coleman, tells Robb Report via email. “The facade is so intricate, and then inside you have this iconic contemporary penthouse with sleek interiors and massive living spaces.”

The home itself has an open floor plan, and Jackie told The Post that they often use the apartment for entertaining. The couple even hosted the cast of the Queen of Versailles Broadway musical starring Kristin Chenoweth at the palatial pad and threw a party for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, which they founded in 2015.

The kitchen is equipped with SubZero, Gaggenau, Wolf, and Miele appliances.

The chef’s kitchen is sleek, clean-lined affair that’s decked out with custom Cypress wood cabinets with the waterfall island, countertops, and backsplash all clad in marble. Elsewhere, the living room opens to an 850-square-foot landscaped terrace with a grill, sink, refrigerator, outdoor speakers, and tons of lush greenery.

Back inside, the primary suite is equipped with custom walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom that steals the show with double vanities, crowned mirrors, a freestanding soaking tub, and heated floors. “It’s a great apartment with endless square footage, amazing views on three sides, and a private terrace. A palace of a pied-a-terre,” adds Jordan.

Currently, the Sigels are in the midst of finishing their main residence, a 90,000-square-foot behemoth in Orlando, Florida, that has been two decades in the making. Once completed, the Versailles-aspiring mega-mansion will include a 35-car garage, a 150-person dining room, a British-style pub, and a replica of the cabin of a private jet. After several setbacks, including being flooded during Hurricane Ian in 2022, Jackie told the newspaper she’s hoping construction on the mega-manse will finally be finished “around a year from now.” The process was recently featured in the HBOMax series Queen of Versailles Reigns Again.

