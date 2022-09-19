Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives bid the royal a final farewell

PureWow

On the morning of Monday, September 19, the royal family will gather together to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Ahead of the monarch's funeral, however, the palace has released one of her final official portraits, which was taken earlier this summer during her Platinum Jubilee. The gorgeous shot was shared to the official royal family Instagram. "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released," the caption