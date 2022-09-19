Queen Elizabeth's corgis, Muick and Sandy, await her casket at Windsor Castle alongside Prince Andrew

As people around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her two royal corgis, Muick and Sandy, are also paying their respects.

While tens of thousands lined the streets outside Westminister Abbey, where the queen's funeral was held Monday, the pups were spotted at Windsor Castle awaiting her casket to arrive alongside two guards and the queen's son, Prince Andrew.

The royal corgis, Muick and Sandy, await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool)

Andrew, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, will reportedly care for the corgis following the queen's death.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with The Duke and Duchess," Harper’s Bazaar reported. "It was the The Duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by The Duke. The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

Despite divorcing in 1996, Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah, both 62, still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Prince Andrew with royal corgis as they await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool)

Since the queen's death, many have raised concerns about Muick and Sandy's custody.

Even Prince William had to set people's minds at ease. During a surprise visit with mourners over the weekend, William responded to a fan who asked about the late queen's dogs.

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he said in a video captured by Sky News. "They are going to be looked after fine. They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure."

An avid dog lover, the queen owned more than 30 corgis and dachshund-corgi mixes ("dorgis") in her lifetime.

The monarch reportedly decided to stop breeding dogs in 2015, according to Vanity Fair. However, she was gifted two corgis by Prince Andrew in spring 2021.

