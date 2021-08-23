These cozy cotton masks are just $4.50 a pop — and nearly 7,500 Amazon shoppers gave them five stars

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These classic face masks go with just about everything. (Photo: Amazon)

As much as we love polka dots and tie-dye, there’s a time and place for prints. Sometimes, you just want to reach for neutral solids that go with everything — and this four-pack of minimal face masks is perfect for that.

The Quality Durables 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering comes in two sizes for adults. The cotton masks feature two layers of lightweight jersey, per the CDC’s recommendation, and a 3D shape for a snug but comfortable fit that doesn’t hinder breathing.

This mask features a double layer of lightweight jersey for breathability. (Photo: Amazon)

“I work in real estate so I've been ordering different masks until I find the right coverage to prepare me once I get back to work,” writes a reviewer who’s found their perfect match. “These are cotton material and the L/XL size is definitely comfy for a plus size gal with a fuller face.”

As for quality, reviewers say the masks exceeded their expectations. “These have become my go-to mask,” one shopper reported. “They are a little warm in the summer since they are a double thickness, but perfect for the winter. They have stretch, but do not stretch out of shape when you are wearing them and have to take them off and on several times.”

“Finally, a mask that fits me!” writes a reviewer who’s tried them all. “I have used a variety of masks including N95s, handcrafted, homemade, and commercial PPE, but this one fits the best and is made with high-quality material (soft and non-abrasive). I highly recommend these masks. I ordered extra to have in different places and share with my family and friends.”

Shop it: Quality Durables 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering, $18, amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

