Qualifying process begins for Democratic candidates

Oct. 16—The qualifying process for Democratic Party candidates for Calhoun County offices for the 2024 election cycle began Monday. On the ballot are the offices of circuit clerk, circuit judge, probate judge and Calhoun County school board.

The paper qualifying form, the "declaration of candidacy," must be submitted to Sheila Gilbert, Chair, Calhoun County Democratic Executive Committee, in person prior to Nov. 10, a Friday. The deadline is at 5 p.m. Contact her at (256) 310-0955 to arrange for form submission.

Any candidates for state or federal races, including other judgeships and circuit court officials, need to qualify with the Alabama state party. Qualifying for state and federal offices opened Sept. 29. Email https://aldemocrats.org/

Contact Gilbert, if questions, at 256-310-0955.