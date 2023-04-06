Shoppers rave about these resurfacing pads for 'smoother, clearer' skin, and they're just $20 — 60% off

The sun going down later and rising earlier and soon, we're going to be showing a lot more skin. But that also means there's going to be a lot more light shining on all the little things we wish we could hide — like rough skin from a cold and dry winter. If you're looking for ways to refresh your skin for sunny days, Amazon has a deal for you: Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads from QRxLabs are just $20, down from $50 — 60% off!

QRxLabs QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads $20 $50 Save $30 These resurfacing pads contain glycolic acid along with B5, C & E to help repair damage from UV rays and green tea and calendula extracts for their anti-inflammatory effects. $20 at Amazon

These pads come pre-soaked with a 20% glycolic acid solution to make application simple. Glycolic acid is used to exfoliate skin without scrubbing as well as lighten pigmentation and boost collagen production to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The non-woven pads have a waffle-like texture that gently smoothes out skin while the solution moisturizes. As more than 12,000 satisfied Amazon bargain hunters attest, these pads have transformative powers to leave your skin glowing in a few different ways.

Wrinkles

There's no shortage of shoppers who say these pads have reduced the appearance of wrinkles. "Love these Glycolic wipes!!" claims one beauty enthusiast. "Cheaper than the expensive name brand I was using and it actually works better. You can watch the wrinkles disappear after wiping this on your face. Not only does it make wrinkles disappear but it also hydrates too."

Dark spots

Another reviewer claims her dark spots are disappearing. "The small lines around my eyes are less visible, the acne scarring and 'age spots' have diminished significantly," they reported. "I have an olive complexion and during my pregnancy, I got a lot of brown spots around my cheeks and forehead. These are also fading."

These resurfacing pads promise to reveal a more youthful looking complexion. (Photo: Amazon)

Smoother skin

One shopper focuses on how smooth it makes her skin. "I have had bumps, just stubborn bumps, that didn’t do anything but sit there on my face," they wrote. "Never got bigger, smaller, just sat there. Since I have started using these pads they have slowly started to disappear! It’s taken a while but the result is smoother, clearer and brighter skin."

Acne

One acne sufferer calls it an affordable treatment. "My pores are smaller, breakouts are more shallow and heal faster and the hyperpigmentation fades quicker," they wrote. "This is now a staple."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

