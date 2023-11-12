QR codes and gadgetry are ruining our holidays

It can be the little things that you remember the most. I still mourn the pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses I once lost at Malaga Airport. They were a gift, and they were expensive, but I had been at a wedding the night before, and in my, erm, tired state, I left them on a basin in the toilets on the pre-security side of the terminal. By the time I had realised my error, and retraced my steps past the scanners and the unsmiling men in uniform, they had gone.

I think of them occasionally; wonder if they have been enjoying a second life on the face of another tourist, or whether they are now crushed and broken at the bottom of a Costa del Sol landfill. I think of the pair I replaced them with too – near-identical, and barely any cheaper. And I wonder what happened to them – because they tumbled off my head, or out of my bag, at a time and a place of which I have no recollection. I now own a pair of discount sunglasses which look vaguely like Ray-Bans, but do not duplicate their price.

I mention this, because if I cannot be trusted to take care of any of the standard-issue designer shades that have come into my possession (and quickly fallen out of it again), then I should not be allowed anywhere near the latest Ray Ban product line: AI-infused “smart glasses” which, as well as shielding your eyes from invasive solar rays, can take photographs of the world around you, live-stream footage of the very exciting adventures you are having at that exact juncture, play music via the audio-service of your choice, send messages, make calls – and charge themselves using their own carry case. Versatile.

Admittedly, because they are a tie-in with Meta, there’s a chance that, the second you pop these things onto your nose, Mark Zuckerberg will be able to hear your every utterance. But then, I have long assumed that he can already do this – and this way, you’ll at least be able to look stylish while he eavesdrops. Mark, if you’re listening/reading/watching, I could use some cat food and milk today; if one of your AI bots could leave these on the doormat (I’m guessing you know the address), that would be an enormous help. Thanks.

Still, it is not so much the fear of misplacing them – and their [sharp intake of breath] £300 high-street value – which dictates that I won’t be having any truck with these “smart glasses”. It is more that I have no real interest in tech which converts your cranium into a mobile broadcast unit. I have had many splendid and spectacular escapades in 20 years as a travel writer, but I’m not sure that any of them would have been improved by being transmitted, on the go, to a slavish social-media audience via stream-of-consciousness burbling. “Ooh lookie, I’m at the Grand Canyon. Ooh look, it’s really, really big. Ooh look at all the rocks. Ooh, aren’t the colours beautiful? [short pause for an inane selfie].”

Of course, I am not the target market here. I am no longer young enough – and am both too set in my ways, and too tech-sceptical – for sunglasses I can talk to about the weather.

But my tech-scepticism does not end here. At the risk of being an old man shouting at clouds, I am rarely convinced that the travel experience is burnished by the gadgetry of the 21st century. On assignment, I still write down the nuts and bolts of my journeys on paper (notebooks are less prone to being stolen than smartphones, and do not become unusable if you tread on them).

In fact, I am very fond of paper. I like proper guidebooks into which I can scrawl added details, using train and museum tickets as bookmarks – ideally having paid for passage and admission with cash, resulting in small change that ultimately, will provide tangible memories of the trip. I am no fan of Brexit, and the inconvenience it has meant for travel – but I can appreciate the return of the European passport stamp; a retro souvenir that will surely soon be lost to technological innovation.

I cannot be alone in thinking this way. I cannot be alone, for example, in spotting a QR code on a restaurant table, and wondering why I can’t just have a menu. I cannot be alone in thinking that travel is better if you can live in the moment and enjoy the view, without having to share the moment and the view with a legion of bored, semi-engaged followers.

Then again, maybe I need to get with the programme. I have at least learned to love GPS, and the sense of direction it provides – if not with the foldable romance of a road-map on the dashboard, then with an accuracy which ensures that, ahem, cough, splutter, you do not get thoroughly lost while researching a feature in Uruguay because you ignored the hire-car company’s advice that you take a plug-in sat-nav (this was in an era, not so long ago, when phones and cars did not have such wizardry by default).

In truth, I could have done with a pair of AI sunglasses that morning, somewhere up beyond the top of the River Plate, struggling to find my way to Fray Bentos in a rainstorm, torrents of water cascading down the windscreen, any hope of a mobile signal drowned by the deluge, my faltering Spanish gaining little traction in the one cafe open in Nueva Palmira. Yes, AI shades would have been A Good Thing that day. I imagine they would have been useful.

