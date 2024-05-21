QCA bi-state pride parade set for June 1

The community is invited to support and participate in the QC Unity Pride Parade.

Quad Cities Pride Alliance is hosting the parade June 1, starting at 2nd and Iowa Streets in Davenport, heading down 2nd Ave. to the Centennial Bridge, crossing over to Illinois, down 3rd St. and heading to the entry way of the Quad Cities Pride Festival at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, located at 101 17th St., Rock Island. Enjoy candy, music and creativity at this family-friendly event.

The QC Unity Pride Parade is Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. Parade entry is free. To register or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.