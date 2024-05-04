Q&A: What goes on behind the bar? Bartenders from two popular Naples bars tell all

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage of food and dining this week. We will have interesting and unique Southwest Florida food and dining stories published on our websites from Sunday, April 28 to Sunday, May 5. Bon Appetit and Bottoms Up!

With new bars and restaurants popping up all over Naples, we were curious about what it takes to work behind a bar.

It turns out, bartending takes much more than just knowing how to pour drinks ― Michael Slabach and Monika Czechowska know this better than anyone.

These two bartenders from two popular 5th Ave. bars spoke to us about what it's like to work behind and manage a bar. We even found out what drinks they hate making and an unexpected use for a walk-in freezer.

Photo of LoLa41's Michael Slabach

Here's some secrets from behind the bar:

Q: How long have you been bartending?

Monika Czechowska: I work at Fuse Gastrobar which I co-own. I’ve been in the business for 25 years.

Michael Slabach: I currently work at LoLa41 in Naples, where we've been open for just over a month now. Additionally, I manage a prominent Instagram account, @michaelmatthew_, where I feature coffee and cocktail recipes and videos.

Q: What's your favorite drink to make?

Monika: Anything with whiskey. I’m a fan of classic cocktails like Old Fashioned or Boulevardier.

Michael: My favorite drink to make at the moment is the ever-popular Espresso Martini.

I take great pride in creating all cocktails that not only taste exceptional but also provide an amazing experience for my clientele. The satisfaction I get from crafting the perfect drink is unparalleled, and the Espresso Martini, in particular, allows me to blend my passion for both coffee and cocktails seamlessly.

Photo of a LoLa41 bartender making a Spicy Flamingo, which Slabach says is one of the most popular at the bar.

Q: What's one of the favorite drinks amongst your regulars?

Monika: I definitely make a lot of classic cocktails with whiskey, but then I also make a lot of dessert martinis like chocolate and s’mores, or espresso, just to name a couple. Honestly, it depends on a day.

Michael: At LoLa41, the most popular drink is the Spicy Flamingo. It's our unique take on a spicy margarita with a refreshing twist of watermelon.

The cocktail combines spicy tequila, cold-pressed watermelon, fresh lime, and agave, all served with a Tajin salted rim. People have really enjoyed it.

Q: What's the most challenging drink to mix and why?

Monika: Ramos Gin Fizz. Simple list of ingredients and simple instructions to make it.

The hardest part of making this drink is how hard and how long you have to shake it, to achieve the right consistency. When you are exhausted from shaking, that’s usually a sign that you are halfway to be finished.

Michael: While I enjoy the challenge of creating all cocktails, none stand out as particularly difficult for me. I approach each recipe with enthusiasm and confidence, embracing the complexities and nuances they offer. This perspective allows me to tackle even the most intricate cocktails with ease and creativity.

If there is a challenge in mixing cocktails, it lies in meeting the varied preferences of customers. Not everyone will enjoy a drink the same way, and that's perfectly fine. The key is to make adjustments and tailor the cocktails to suit their tastes.

Q: What's a drink that people order that you just don't understand why?

Monika: I might get heat for it, but I still will say it: Mint Juleps during Kentucky Derby. Those are just so bad.

Bourbon, sugar, and mint? No thank you.

Super unbalanced cocktail that would benefit a whole lot from a splash of fresh lime juice.

Michael: At Lola, I've seen some guests order Clase Azul Reposado, which is priced at $45 for a 1.5 oz serving, and then mix it into a cocktail with several other ingredients.

This approach confuses me a bit because our cocktails are crafted to be balanced, ensuring the spirit doesn't dominate the drink.

The cost of a cocktail with such a high-quality tequila adds up, and it seems a shame not to enjoy the tequila on its own. But, of course, to each their own—everyone has their preferences, even if I wouldn't personally make that choice.

Photo of the "Pretty in Blue" gin cocktail at Fuse Gastrobar.

Q: What's the most difficult part about working behind the bar?

Monika: I truly love what I do. I really can’t think of anything besides very long hours.

Michael: The most challenging aspect of working behind the bar is the need to multi-task efficiently.

You must be able to take orders for multiple drinks, remember them, and prepare them, all while engaging with your guests and anticipating your next move. This skill is crucial for maintaining a smooth flow and ensuring guests have a great experience.

Q: What are the best qualities for a bartender to have?

Monika: Customer service and communication skills, multitasking, organization skills, and solid mixology knowledge.

Michael: CARE! The best qualities for a bartender to have are care and passion for the job. Simply going through the motions for the sake of making money can lead to burnout, as this industry requires a genuine love for what you do and who you do it for.

Another essential quality is treating every customer equally. Each guest is here to enjoy an experience they've paid for, and taking pride in providing that experience is crucial for success in this industry.

Q: What are the top three things a bar needs to have to be successful?

Monika:

The right bartenders Exciting cocktail menu A well-stocked bar

Michael:

1. Quality Management: Effective management is crucial, as it sets the tone for the rest of the team. Trust and respect between management and staff are key, along with encouraging employees when things go well and providing support when things go wrong.

2. Team-Oriented Bartenders: Bartenders should care about their work and work well together as a team. Having each other's backs and being able to enjoy their work, even during busy nights, creates a positive and productive atmosphere.

3. Skilled Bar Backs: Bar backs are vital to a successful bar, as they provide the necessary support for bartenders by ensuring supplies are stocked and ready for use. Their work allows bartenders to focus on crafting quality drinks and providing excellent service.

Photo of the LoLa41 Naples staff in front of the bar and restaurant on opening day.

Q: How do you measure the success of a bar?

Monika: Pushing revenue to the side, a successful bar is full of happy repeat guests.

Michael: I’m going to use Lola for this question because that is the bar that I work behind. At Lola, we measure the success of a bar by the overall atmosphere and the positive feedback we receive from our community.

When the vibe is right—meaning the bar is busy, the music and lighting are perfectly balanced, and the team feels the energy behind the bar—we know we're doing well.

True success for us is about creating an environment where everyone is happy and eager to return for the same experience. Consistently replicating this atmosphere night after night is challenging, but achieving it is our main goal and the key to success.

Q: What's a bartending secret most people wouldn't know?

Monika: What happens behind the bar, stays behind the bar. It no longer would be a secret if I shared it…

Michael: A seasoned bartender once advised me to make use of the walk-in cooler in a unique way.

In high-volume bars, when things get hectic and your mind is racing, it can be hard to maintain that pace for long shifts. Taking brief breaks in the walk-in cooler can be a game-changer—it provides a calming environment to help you catch your breath, lower your heart rate, and reset your focus.

These moments allow you to sustain peak performance throughout your shift and avoid burnout by the end of the night.

Photo of a dessert martini at Fuse Gastrobar.

Q: What's the most rewarding part of working a bar?

Monika: Repeat customers that turn into friends. I was asked by several different guests to create signature cocktail for their wedding.

Michael: The most rewarding part of working a bar for me is the connections I make with people. I've formed lifelong friendships and established valuable business opportunities through interactions with patrons.

Q: If you could change one thing about bar or drinking culture, what would it be?

Monika: I wish alcohol was super healthy. Everything in moderation!

Michael: It would be to raise awareness about how patrons treat bartenders.

While most customers are amazing and respectful, there are instances where bartenders bear the brunt of frustrations over prices, food quality, or other issues beyond our control just because we are the closest person in reach of the complaint.

It's important for people to understand that bartenders are doing their job just like everyone else and should be treated with the same respect and consideration as anyone else.

Q: What's going on with you and your bar right now?

Monika: Whiskey dinner is in planning, so please stay tuned. I'll be posting updates on my Instagram: @monika_at_the_bar.

Michael: Being a new bar in town, every day feels like an event at Lola41.

If you haven't had the chance to visit yet or are waiting for the crowds to die down, we encourage you to come check us out. We have a fantastic bar staff, and we have a lot of fun behind the bar.

For updates on what's happening at Lola41, feel free to follow my social media page @michaelmatthew_ and/or @lola41restaurants. I regularly post news and updates there. Looking forward to seeing you at the bar!

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples bartenders share what it takes to run a successful bar