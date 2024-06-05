Python Q&A: What's it like to capture a python in the dark? Watch the drama unfold

The Python Huntress, Amy Siewe, was at it again recently, heading into the swampy edges of the Everglades one night and pulling out as many Burmese pythons as she could.

On this particular occasion in early May, Siewe said she caught six pythons ranging in length from 6 to 13 feet.

She provided these dramatic details and videoss on her Facebook page about one of the invasive snakes she caught, including the marks left on her arm from bites.

"The 7-footer gave me a real run for my money," Siewe said. "It was behind the guardrail, and I saw its tail heading into the brush as it tried to drop into the canal. I dove under the brush and vines, grabbing it by the tail. It wrapped around a rock for leverage, and I couldn't pull it out."

What happened next?

"I was lying on the ground, halfway over the water, trying to get it out. Suddenly, my headlamp went out, so I was doing this in complete darkness. I blindly grabbed it in the middle and unhooked it from the rock. Of course, it bit me a few times... but I got it!"

