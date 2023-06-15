Is Pyrex Closing For Good? What You Need to Know About the Company's Bankruptcy Filing

The company also owns Instant Pot, Corningware, and more.

If you own a Pyrex measuring cup and other Pyrex tempered glass kitchenware, you might have to stock up soon.

Instant Brands, the parent company of Pyrex, Instant Pot, Corelle, Snapware, Corningware, Visions, and Chicago Cutlery, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week, making news headlines worldwide. A filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas revealed that the company, headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois has more than $500 million in assets and liabilities.

The bankruptcy filing does not affect the kitchenware company’s entities outside the United States and Canada.

Why Is Instant Brands Filing for Bankruptcy

In a news release, the company noted they ran short of cash, despite overcoming global supply chain issues. They also cited the increased interest rates, the rising living costs due to inflation, and the shift in consumers’ habits as the pandemic eased, where more consumers spending their money outside of the home, had contributed to the company’s struggles.

At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the brand recorded sales of $758 million, which plummeted 50% to $344 million last year. Weak sales continued, with the first quarter reporting a decline of 22%.

Just before the voluntary bankruptcy filing, S&P Global downgraded the company’s rating, citing weak liquidity and a negative outlook on the company. The credit rating was downgraded further as the filing was made public.

The company stated that they continue to operate with the $132.5 million from financing while it undergoes restructuring.

While liquidation is not in sight, you may want to start looking for sales on your beloved Pyrex items. The brand’s online store currently has a mix-and-match offer—buy four and save 25% on selected bakeware and prep items. Macy’s is also slashing their prices on selected Pyrex items. Stock up on your favorite measuring cups, loaf pans, casseroles, baking dishes, and the brand’s signature plastic lids before they are gone! Or use this as an excuse to finally pick up an Instant Pot for easy meals.

