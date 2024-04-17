Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CLIMB ANNUL BITTER BRONCO
Answer: The runner was leading the marathon until she − RAN INTO TROUBLE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Baseball games are like soap operas. If you watch five in a row, you know enough to get hooked." − Jennifer Garner
Cryptoquote
DO NOT IMPOSE ON OTHERS WHAT YOU YOURSELF DO NOT DESIRE. − CONFUCIUS
Cryptoquip
WHY COULDN'T THE TEDDY BEAR FINISH GORGING ON HIS FOOD? BECAUSE HE WAS ALREADY STUFFED.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONE TWO SIX TEN FOUR FIVE FORTY FIFTY SIXTY
Lexigo
IGNITING, GAINS, STATISTIC, CANAL, LAWMAN
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DISAVOWED
GOTTEN
RECLINING
JOKERS
WAGED
WAGS
DEFOGGED
Find the Words
It's the greatest feeling
Kubok
