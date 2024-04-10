Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, April 10, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GEESE AROMA PLIGHT HYMNAL
Answer: When the lunar colony opened a new domed restaurant, diners enjoyed its − ATMOSPHERE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Hope makes people good, a lot of the time. You hope for a brighter future, and resentment is outweighed." − Daisy Ridley
Cryptoquote
WE'RE FOOLS WHETHER WE DANCE OR NOT, SO WE MIGHT AS WELL DANCE. − JAPANESE PROVERB
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE HONEYBEE HAD OTHERS AT ITS RESIDENCE, IT WOULD SAY, "WELCOME TO MY BUMBLE ABODE."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DRUM LUTE FLUTE BUGLE CLARINET
Lexigo
TESTS, SELECTED, DESTITUTE, ELECTION, NAUSEA
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
EQUESTRIAN
BOOKERS
CRUMPETS
RUMMAGING
CALAMITOUS
EXPRESSED
DAMPENED
Find the Words
Into the rough again
Kubok
