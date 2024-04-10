Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GEESE AROMA PLIGHT HYMNAL

Answer: When the lunar colony opened a new domed restaurant, diners enjoyed its − ATMOSPHERE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Hope makes people good, a lot of the time. You hope for a brighter future, and resentment is outweighed." − Daisy Ridley

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WE'RE FOOLS WHETHER WE DANCE OR NOT, SO WE MIGHT AS WELL DANCE. − JAPANESE PROVERB

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE HONEYBEE HAD OTHERS AT ITS RESIDENCE, IT WOULD SAY, "WELCOME TO MY BUMBLE ABODE."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DRUM LUTE FLUTE BUGLE CLARINET

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TESTS, SELECTED, DESTITUTE, ELECTION, NAUSEA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

EQUESTRIAN BOOKERS CRUMPETS RUMMAGING CALAMITOUS EXPRESSED DAMPENED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Into the rough again

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 04/10/2024 - USA TODAY