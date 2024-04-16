Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: STUNT ICING MEADOW FORMAT
Answer: The watchmaker’s attempt to make a belt using watches was a — “WAIST” OF TIME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Hopefully when you pass on, somebody can look back and say, 'Wow, they made a difference in some kind of way.'" − Martin Lawrence
Cryptoquote
IF YOU WANT TO SHINE LIKE A SUN, FIRST BURN LIKE A SUN. − A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM
Cryptoquip
IF THE SUPREME BUDDHIST FIGURE KEPT A CAMEL-LIKE BEAST FOR A PET, COULD IT BE THE DALAI LLAMA?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EGYPT GHANA INDIA NEPAL
Lexigo
SINGING, GRIND, DESIGN, NISSAN, NOISIEST
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TALLY
HOVEL
RESASSURING
LEANING
COMMONPLACE
DOTTING
PHRASEOLOGY
Find the Words
Part of the Fraser Coast Region
Kubok
