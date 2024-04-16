Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: STUNT ICING MEADOW FORMAT

Answer: The watchmaker’s attempt to make a belt using watches was a — “WAIST” OF TIME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Hopefully when you pass on, somebody can look back and say, 'Wow, they made a difference in some kind of way.'" − Martin Lawrence

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF YOU WANT TO SHINE LIKE A SUN, FIRST BURN LIKE A SUN. − A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF THE SUPREME BUDDHIST FIGURE KEPT A CAMEL-LIKE BEAST FOR A PET, COULD IT BE THE DALAI LLAMA?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EGYPT GHANA INDIA NEPAL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SINGING, GRIND, DESIGN, NISSAN, NOISIEST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TALLY HOVEL RESASSURING LEANING COMMONPLACE DOTTING PHRASEOLOGY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Part of the Fraser Coast Region

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

