Puzzle solutions for Sunday, April 14, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: ROCKET ELDEST JUNIOR GUITAR FAMILY KEYPADWhen the comedian was caught stealing another’s material, he said — CAN’T YOU TAKE A JOKE?
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU THINK SOMEBODY DRINKS TOO MUCH BRAKE FLUID, DON'T PANIC. THEY'LL BE ABLE TO STOP ANY TIME.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
NEON GOLD LEAD IRON ARGON BORON RADIUM BARIUM HELIUM SODIUM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
FIFTH, HIGHS, SLIGHT, TUNING, GENUS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CHORTLING
GUFFAWING
GIGGLING
SNICKERING
CHUCKLING
TITTERING
CACKLING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Needs some will power
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
