Puzzle solutions for Monday, May 20, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CHOMP QUAKE MIDDLE POETRY
Answer: After doing such a poor job building the trench around the castle, he was — “DE-MOATED”
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I love Canada. It's a wonderful political act of faith that exists atop a breathtakingly beautiful land." − Yann Martel
Cryptoquote
I LOVE YOU NOT BECAUSE OF WHO YOU ARE, BUT BECAUSE OF WHO I AM WHEN I AM WITH YOU. − MARY CAROLYN DAVIES
Cryptoquip
APT DESIGNATION FOR PEOPLE WHO PERFORM NUMBERS ABOUT SHAWLS, STOLES AND SARONGS: WRAP SINGERS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LUTE TUBA OBOE BANJO PIANO FLUTE
Lexigo
SEWED, DRESS, SLENDER, RESISTS, STOIC
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
RAINY
BLANKETS
PIZZAZZ
WHISPERING
BEACHES
LILYS
CALGARY
Find the Words
Future musical goals
Kubok
