Puzzle solutions for Monday, May 20, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CHOMP QUAKE MIDDLE POETRY

Answer: After doing such a poor job building the trench around the castle, he was — “DE-MOATED”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I love Canada. It's a wonderful political act of faith that exists atop a breathtakingly beautiful land." − Yann Martel

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I LOVE YOU NOT BECAUSE OF WHO YOU ARE, BUT BECAUSE OF WHO I AM WHEN I AM WITH YOU. − MARY CAROLYN DAVIES

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

APT DESIGNATION FOR PEOPLE WHO PERFORM NUMBERS ABOUT SHAWLS, STOLES AND SARONGS: WRAP SINGERS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LUTE TUBA OBOE BANJO PIANO FLUTE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SEWED, DRESS, SLENDER, RESISTS, STOIC

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

RAINY BLANKETS PIZZAZZ WHISPERING BEACHES LILYS CALGARY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Future musical goals

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

