Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 5, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ANNOY WITTY TIRADE SWATCH
Answer: These lemonade sellers chose a location thAt would allow them to − STAND IN THE WAY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There are two ways of exerting one's strength: One is pushing down, the other is pulling up." − Booker T. Washington
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WHEN A CLOWN MOVES INTO A PALACE, HE DOESN'T BECOME A KING. THE PALACE BECOMES A CIRCUS. − TURKISH PROVERB
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN CENSORS ARE WITHDRAWING A CONTROVERSIAL TELEVISION AD, I'D SAY THEY'RE PULLING THE PLUG.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CHINA CHILE HAITI KENYA ITALY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MIAMI, IMBIBE, EYEBROWS, SWORD, DORMANT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NAUGHTY
PURIFY
UNDERSTAND
RICHOCHET
UNEDITED
HOPPER
SALON
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Drought tolerant plants
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
