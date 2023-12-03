Amazon's No. 1 bestselling indoor putting green is down to just $35

For many of us, the "good walk spoiled" is over till spring. But that doesn't mean you'll be a duffer by the time the warm weather returns. For anyone who could use some fun at-home recreation (hint, hint, holiday gift), we'd like to recommend the Putt-A-Bout Par Three Golf Putting Green. It's a bona fide Amazon No. 1 bestseller that's currently on sale for just $35, down from $50. This is the kind of item we love: It's got what we call a high fun-to-cost ratio, promising hours and hours, and ultimately years and years, of skill-sharpening entertainment for less than the cost of a dinner for two. Now that's a hole in one!

Why is this a good deal?

At $35, this is the lowest price we've seen since last summer. So snap it up while it's on sale, and that someone on your list needs to practice their skills!

Why do I need this?

The Putt-A-Bout features a smooth, true playing surface and won't slide around on carpeted, tiled and hardwood floors. Just unroll it, plop it down and get putting! It provides three hole options (left, right and center) and even features built-in "sand" traps that mimic the peripheral hazards that accompany real-life play.

Needless to say (we hope), it's a terrific gift idea for the golfer in your life, but it's also a great toy for anyone looking for some skill-based at-home diversion. Make like a big-time executive and putt away while you're on the phone! Oh, and have we mentioned that kids will love it? Um...kids will love it.

Don't be surprised that Amazon's offering this putting green at such a marvelously low price. That's just par for the course. Har. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Low price. Challenging yet fun. Playable by anyone. Is it any wonder the Putt-A-Bout Par Three Golf Putting Green has garnered more than 16,000 five-star ratings? This dutiful daughter scored one for her 86-year-old dad: "Pops has always been an active guy, played professional basketball and baseball, and absolutely loves golf. Haven't been able to get out and play too much lately, so this gift was perfect.... Super fun." She added: "Pops loved the idea that he can practice putting it in the comfort of his living room. We watched the U.S. Open and had a putting contest. BEST Father's Day gift ever. I just purchased two more, one for my hubby and his best pal and golf partner."

"Anyone who needs a true review from a real golfer, here it is," We're listening.... "So easy to line up a putt and give yourself a true feel and a great line. I slapped down a chalk line for six-foot putts. I wake up every morning and sink five in a row and go about my day. This has helped me soooooo much on the course. It’s made my short putts easy.... My friend has a $200 setup, and this exceeds it."

One shopper chimed in with this tip: "This is a great practice mat to use indoors. Not a professional putting green but just helps keep the dust off. We have used it on carpet and tile. Tile is better but carpet works. Great bang for your buck"

"Best Golf Practice Aid." trumpeted this final reviewer. "I've also recently gotten my 7-year-old daughter into golf. We have putting contests with this product and she absolutely loves it. We both have fun coming up with creative putts to make the other hit." But, he added, the Putt-A-Bout has upped his game out on the course, too. "I've already seen a drop in my average number of putts.... If you're on the fence with this, go for it. You'll be extremely pleased."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

