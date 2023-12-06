Can You Put A Limit On Kids' Holiday Gifts From Relatives?

Let's be honest—grandparents, aunts, and uncles can sometimes go a little overboard with gift-giving.

RgStudio / Getty Images

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

Every Christmas Eve goes pretty much the same way at our house. Before bed, my husband and I put out our gifts for our kids. I’m feeling pretty good about all the surprises in store for the family—after all, I practically killed myself shopping, wrapping, second-guessing, and ensuring the spend and size of the gifts are as “fair” as possible.

But just as I’m about to rest on my laurels, A.K.A. kick back on the sofa with a cup of eggnog, the grandparents start arranging their haul. Suddenly, my carefully crafted presentation is dwarfed by what grandma and grandpa managed to pull off—and I’m left with a pit in my stomach. Did I do enough? Will my kids think our gifts are a big ol’ disappointment when a vast, and more expensive bounty awaits? Not to mention I’m left with massive anxiety over where the heck I’m going to put all this s—, um, stuff.

It never even dawned on me to try and take control of the Christmas present explosion—other than my annual failed attempts at one- upping the grandparents. But then I stumbled across some social media posts shared by parents who are equally frustrated by the sheer volume of gifts grandparents tend to vomit all over grandkids come holiday time.

Many moms and dads have resorted to imposing a kids’ holiday gift limit for grandparents. In fact, one Reddit user decided that when grandma doesn’t abide by the rules, she donates the surplus swag, a notion grandma wasn’t too thrilled about.

Over on TikTok, @workingmomsrn explains in a video that has generated quite the conversation how last year, grandma showed up with 20 gifts per kid in tow. This year, she asked to limit the presents to three each. However, grandma found a way around this decree, creating advent calendars for the grandkids that contain a gift for each of the 25 days leading up to Christmas.

A commenter empathized that over at their house, grandma purchased no fewer than 30 gifts for her child one year. Now, this mom is also attempting to limit her to three gifts: one thing the child wants, one thing they need, and one thing to read. Another parent has asked that the kids no longer receive toys from grandparents, but rather experience gifts instead.

No matter what laws about gift giving that parents are laying down, a common theme seems to be that grandparents find a way to do what they want anyway. While a TikTok user called the advent calendar grandma “disrespectful,” and others felt she should have abided by the parent’s wishes, there’s another side of this issue. Many TikTokers argue against imposing present limits, saying that one day, the grandparents won't be there, and it’s about enjoying the indulgences while they’re around. And is there any harm in kids being extra happy on Christmas morning?

It’s with this in mind that I’ll be entering another Christmas season. Of course, I have high hopes that I can finally outshine the grandparents come the big day. After all, my kids’ Christmas lists include Beyoncé-level swag this season. Besides, given what other parents are saying, it’s unlikely that grandma and grandpa could refrain from going crazy with gifts even if I asked them to.

Finally, it’s so true that we are fortunate to have this problem if it can even be called a problem. Because in the end, the kids win, so who cares about getting the credit? And who cares if the house is a bit overstuffed for a bit?

One day, my children will be grown, the toys will be gone, and Christmas with super-generous grandparents will be only a memory. One more thought: When it comes to grandparent boundaries, aren’t there so many more important issues to focus on other than spoiling grandkids one day a year?



Read the original article on Parents.